PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After 20 years, the Steelers' home field is no longer Heinz Field.The new name with be Acrisure Stadium, named after a Michigan-based financial technology company.Two decades ago, the late Steelers President Dan Rooney was determined that a Pittsburgh company have the naming rights to the new stadium and Heinz Field was born. Heinz 57 was given the family-friendly rate of $57 million over the next two decades.As the contract ran out, sources say current Steeler President Art Rooney II was equally determined that Kraft-Heinz, some other company or a healthcare system like UPMC get the rights. But...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO