Harris County toddler found dead after being alone at pool

By Angela Bonilla
KWTX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A 3-year-old toddler has been pronounced dead in Harris County after being found unresponsive. Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at around noon. July 9...

www.kwtx.com

queen of sarcasm
2d ago

No child is safe around water! Even in a bath tub! Even if they’ve been taught to float on their backs or swim! Even if they are with other children! Don’t let them out if your sight!!!!

Reply
8
cw39.com

Shootout leaves one dead while toddler left in victim’s car

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is dead after a shootout in broad daylight in southwest Houston on Sunday afternoon, and police said a 2-year-old was inside the victim’s car during the shooting. Police have releases surveillance photos of who they believe is the suspect of the shooting. The...
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Texas father shoots two teens during would-be robbery attempt

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A father in the Houston area shot and wounded two 16-year-old boys after they allegedly attempted to rob his family as the family pulled into their driveway shortly after midnight on June 11. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6800 block...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Toddler#Sam Houston#Blk#Hospital
Click2Houston.com

Man drowns in pool at NE Harris County park, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man has been pronounced dead after authorities say he drowned at a park in northeast Harris County on Sunday. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place in the 18040 block of Riverside Street in Sheldon around 4:50 p.m. at Magnolia Gardens Park.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Woman shot, killed in south Houston shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One shooting left a woman dead over the weekend in south Houston. Police said the woman, who was in her 30’s, was shot in the chest in what looks to be a drive-by shooting. She died at the scene. It happened Saturday evening around 8:20...
SOUTH HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAN KILLED BY TRAIN

At 10:45 am Monday 911 got a call from BNSF Railroad reporting that one of their trains had struck a pedestrian along the east-west tracks along Old Highway 105. It was reported between Timber Switch and Weir Road. North Montgomery County Fire responded along with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and MCHD. Firefighters were able to locate the male who appeared to be in his 50s deceased near a railroad bridge about one-half mile west of Timber Switch. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn responded to the scene for the inquest and ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The male had no identification on his person, however, local residents say he was a homeless person living under the bridge near where he was found.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Speeding driver killed after crashing into pole in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities say a driver was killed Sunday morning after crashing into a pole in southwest Houston. Investigators with the Houston Police Department say they received a call just before 8 a.m. about a driver, an unidentified man, heading southbound at a high rate of speed in the 1100 block of Telephone Rd. when his truck left the roadway.
HOUSTON, TX
KFDM-TV

Security guard shot multiple times at game room in Galveston County

On July 10, 2022 at approximately 3:25 AM, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office was requested by Hitchcock Police Department to investigate an Aggravated Robbery of a game room in the 6000 block of North Martin Luther King Ave in Hitchcock, Texas. During the investigation the Sheriff’s Office learned that...

