Armed robbery at Elkton Subway location

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of men approaching residents with stories of hardship at local gas stations. Incidents have occurred at gas stations in Verona, Greenville, Raphine and surrounding jurisdictions where the men claim to be from foreign countries, have just arrived and need money for gas, according to the sheriff’s office. In other incidents, the men claim they have fallen on hard times and their families are in need of financial assistance. Some of the men have even cried while standing beside a vehicle with a family inside.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO