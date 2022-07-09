ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

This Week in St. Johns County History: East Florida transfers from Spain to United States

By St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
 2 days ago
Editor's note: This report on the transfer of East Florida from Spain to the U.S. appeared in the Nashville Whig on Aug. 8, 1821. The 200th anniversary of the transfer was celebrated in 2021 in St. Augustine.

The American flag was raised over the Fort on July 10, 1821, signifying the United States taking over Florida

The troops of His Catholic Majesty were embarked, by previous arrangement, on July 9, except a detachment which occupied the Fort.

On Tuesday morning, the 10th, a salute was fired by the Fort on hoisting the Spanish flag, at 3 p.m. the American troops disembarked, at which time the American flag was hoisted with the Spanish flag, under a salute from the Fort, which was returned by the U.S. schooner Revenge, just arrived from Pensacola.

Flag transfer

During this period, the signing of the official document transferring the possession of the province was executed, and interchanged by the respective Commissioners, in presence of the Mayor and City Council, and a number of the officers of the Army and Navy of the United States; and at which time also the keys of the city gates were delivered.

As soon as the American troops formed on the glacis of the Fort, the guards were relieved, the Spanish flag withdrawn under a salute, which was returned by commandant Paine, of the U.S. schooner Tartar, who had previously brought over the bar the troops for the United States on board his vessel from the transport at sea, in a very handsome manner.

The day was unusually fine — the ceremony very impressive, and no accident occurred to interrupt the tranquility of the city. Soon after the ceremonies concluded, the Spanish Governor and City Council waited on the American Commissioner to his lodgings, when the Proclamation of Gov. Jackson was duly promulgated.

The St. Augustine Record

The St. Augustine Record

