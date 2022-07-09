ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Texas woman ticketed for HOV violation claims fetus should count as passenger

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
DALLAS — A pregnant Texas woman who was ticketed for driving in a high-occupancy vehicle lane in Dallas is fighting the citation, claiming that her unborn baby should count as a second person.

Brandy Bottone, 32, of Plano, said the Supreme Court ruling last month that overturned Roe v. Wade meant that her fetus counted as a passenger as she drove in the HOV lane of Dallas’ Central Expressway on June 29, The Dallas Morning News reported.

The sheriff’s deputy who stopped Bottone at the checkpoint was unmoved by her claims and wrote her a $215 ticket for driving alone in the HOV lane, according to the newspaper.

By Texas law, in order to use HOV lanes, drivers must have at least one passenger in the vehicle, KXAS-TV reported.

Bottone, who was 34 weeks pregnant at the time of the checkpoint stop, said she was hurrying to pick up her son.

“I knew I couldn’t be a minute late, so I took the HOV (high-occupancy vehicle) lane,” Bottone told the Morning News. “As I exited the HOV, there was a checkpoint at the end of the exit. I slammed on my brakes, and I was pulled over by police.”

Bottone then related the exchange between her and the deputy to the newspaper.

“An officer peeked in and asked, ‘Is there anybody else in the car?’

“I said, ‘Well, yes.’

“He asked, ‘Where?’

“I pointed to my stomach and said, ‘My baby girl is right here. She is a person.’

“He said, ‘Oh, no. It’s got to be two people outside of the body.’”

While the Texas penal code recognizes a fetus as a person, the Texas Transportation Code does not, according to The Washington Post.

Bottone continued to press her case to the officer.

“And then I said, ‘Well (I’m) not trying to throw a political mix here, but with everything going on (with Roe v. Wade), this counts as a baby,’” Bottone told KXAS.

Bottone told the Morning News that the first officer, who reportedly said, “I don’t want to deal with this,” waved her to a second officer who wrote up the citation.

“(The second officer) said, ‘If you fight it, it will most likely get dropped,’” Bottone told the newspaper.

“But they still gave me a ticket. So my $215 ticket was written to cause inconvenience?”

Bottone’s case could send Texas into “unchartered territory” after the June 24 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which led to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Chad Ruback, a Dallas-based appellate attorney, told the Post.

“I find her argument creative, but I don’t believe based on the current itineration of Texas Transportation Code that her argument would likely succeed in front of an appellate court,” Ruback told the newspaper. “That being said, it’s entirely possible she could find a trial court judge who would award her for her creativity.

“This is a very unique situation in American jurisprudence.”

Meanwhile, Bottone said she would fight the ticket when she appears in court on July 20. Her daughter is due around that time, the Post reported.

“This has my blood boiling. How could this be fair? According to the new law, this is a life,” Bottone told the Morning News. “I know this may fall on deaf ears, but as a woman, this was shocking.”

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department declined to comment on Bottone’s claims, according to the newspaper. A representative for the Texas Department of Transportation did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the Post reported.

“My impression is that I think (Bottone) would be happy if she got out of her traffic ticket,” Ruback told the newspaper. “Then again, these are unusual times we’re living in, that’s for sure.”

Comments / 13

AJAA
2d ago

Rewrite the transportation law to specify that a car in the HOV lane must have a person passenger using the passenger seats. Easy fix.

4
wmnofurdreams
2d ago

well there was two people in the car lol so she has a point there!

9
 

Ash Jurberg

Plano woman receives a ticket for using an unborn child as 'second passenger'. What does this mean for Roe v Wade?

I'm sure at some stage; we have all wanted to use the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane to get to our destination quicker- even when we have no other passengers in the car. But Plano woman, Bethany Bottone, may have inadvertently sparked another debate on the recent reversal of Roe V Wade after claiming her unborn child was her second passenger. Bottone, who was thirty-four weeks pregnant, was pulled over by police after exiting the HOV lane and given a ticket.
PLANO, TX
KHOU

Gov. Abbott calls for release of video from Robb Elementary

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joined KVUE live at 5 p.m. to discuss the latest headlines around Texas, including the Texas power grid, border policies and controversy regarding the release of hallway video from the Uvalde school shooting incident. Here is an edited transcript of...
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

DPS: Missing Henderson County woman found

(UPDATE 8:01 a.m.) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has canceled the silver alert, and said the missing woman has been found. GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – A silver alert has been issued for a missing woman by Gun Barrel City police. Sandra Turnbaugh, 81, was last seen at the 800 block of […]
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
CBS DFW

Alcohol possibly to blame for man falling off Fort Worth bridge, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A man is severely injured after accidentally falling off a bridge Monday morning, Fort Worth police said.At about 5:04 a.m. July 11, police were sent to the bridge over the intersection of Miller Avenue and Wilbarger Street in response to a man jumping from it. When officers arrived, they found an adult male laying in the roadway underneath the bridge.Officers then spoke with a witness -- who is a friend of the victim -- and determined that this was not an intentional act but rather an accident with "alcohol consumption possibly a contributing factor," police said.The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition. His identity has not been released at this time.
FORT WORTH, TX
WAFB

Officials: Ex-Cowboys RB Marion Barber died of heat stroke

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Police in a Dallas suburb have concluded that heat stroke caused the death of former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III. In a statement Monday, Frisco police say the Collin County medical examiner ruled Barber’s death an accident. Police provided no further elaboration,...
FRISCO, TX
Dallas Observer

This Couple Is Fleeing Texas' Anti-LGBTQ Climate But Won't Sell Their Home to Investors

Rachel and Ryan Rushing moved to Dallas from Louisiana in 2010. They chose Dallas “because it’s where the jobs were,” Rachel said. In 2018, they were ready to buy their first house and settled on a place in Oak Cliff because it’s where they felt most at home. But the Texas political climate has grown increasingly uncomfortable for the Rushings.
DALLAS, TX
KIII TV3

The hospital where JFK died is coming down

DALLAS — Hospital walls that hold tens of thousands of memories, including a pivotal moment in United States history, will be torn down piece by piece. The City of Dallas is saying goodbye to the former Parkland Memorial Hospital, the place where President John F. Kennedy succumbed to his injuries after being shot by Lee Harvey Oswald on Nov. 22, 1963.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Area Man Named To Top Ten Wanted List

The Texas Ten Most Wanted list now includes a fugitive wanted on felony warrants from Fannin and Grayson County. While on bond for a narcotics charge, 52-year-old John Robert Havener allegedly violated his parole. They later charged him with assaulting a public servant and evading arrest in Fannin County. He’s considered armed and dangerous. They issued an additional drug warrant in June.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide in the 4400 block of S. Marsalis Ave

On Sunday, July 10, 2022, at approximately 11:13 p.m., Dallas Police Officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of S. Marsalis Avenue for a shooting call. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim, Curdarrius Chapple, an 18-year-old male, in the parking lot suffering from several gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported the complainant to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man, 18, Fatally Shot While in Line at Dallas Convenience Store

Dallas police are looking for the person who shot and killed an 18-year-old man Sunday night as he stood in line at a convenience store. Police said they were called to a shooting at the Time Saver convenience store on the 4400 block of S. Marsalis Avenue at about 11:13 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

TCEQ issues Ozone Action Days for parts of Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued Ozone Action Days for parts of Texas due to unhealthy amounts of ozone in the area. TCEQ says Ozone Action Days will be in effect Sunday for the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, El Paso, and Tyler-Longview areas. All areas except for Dallas-Fort Worth are expected to go back down to moderate levels of ozone for Monday and Tuesday.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Man arrested after East Texas motorcycle pursuit

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Police in DeKalb said they arrested a man after a motorcycle pursuit which reached a top speed of 140 mph. Gerald Stevenson, 37 of Avery, was arrested after police said they tried to stop the motorcycle near Spring Market for driving a reported 102 mph in a 45 mph zone. […]
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Newsmakers: ‘Mattress Mack’ teams up with Crime Stoppers of Houston, and more

Border crossings along the southern border of the United States have continued to increase according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website. Gov. Greg Abbott says the problem is so bad that he signed an Executive Order calling for the Texas National Guard and Texas DPS to “apprehend illegal immigrants who illegally cross the border between ports of entry and return them to the border.”
HOUSTON, TX
