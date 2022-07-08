Monkeypox cases are increasing in the US, including Virginia
By Maddison Gomez
(NEXSTAR) — As of Sunday, six more states have reported their first cases of monkeypox, bringing the national total to 36 states that have seen at least one case of the virus this year. Massachusetts in May reported the first case of the monkeypox virus in the United...
Gov. Larry Hogan has directed the Maryland State Police to suspend the state’s “good and substantial reason” standard for obtaining a permit to carry a concealed handgun in light of last month’s Supreme Court decision. “It would be unconstitutional to continue enforcing this provision of state...
Travelers must book by July 21. Thinking of planning a fall trip? Southwest on Tuesday announced a sale on fall flights. The low-cost, Dallas-based carrier is offering Wanna Get Away fares for as low as $59 and Wanna Get Away Plus fares for as low as $89 through July 21 at 11:59 p.m. Central Time. The deals are good for travel between Aug. 16 and Nov. 16 and Nov. 29 and Dec. 14, according to the carrier.
PHOENIX (AP) — The leader of Arizona’s largest abortion provider said Tuesday her organization will not resume the procedures in one county even though a federal judge has blocked a fetal ’personhood” law they feared could lead to criminal charges against doctors and others. Brittany Fonteno, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona, blamed “vague and confusing” statements from Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich about a near-total pre-statehood ban on abortions for the decision. That law has been on the books since at least 1901 but has been blocked since shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade. That injunction covers Pima County, home to Tucson, and the attorney general, so the judge’s decision on the personhood law left open the possibility they would resume in Tucson. The high court overturned Roe last month, saying women do not have a constitutional right to abortion, allowing states to limit or even ban all abortions.
