The Iron Bowl. There's not much that needs to be said about the significance of this game each year to the people in the state of Alabama. Last year's game turned out to be one of the most epic in the rivalries history with the first overtime Iron Bowl ending in the Crimson Tide's favor in a 24-22 victory in 4OT. It was a game that Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he would always cherish.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO