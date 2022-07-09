Oprah’s father Vernon Winfrey dead at 88

Oprah has confirmed the death of father Vernon Winfrey. Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey has confirmed the death of her father, Vernon Winfrey, shortly after local Nashville news outlets reported his passing Friday night. He was 88 years old.

“Vernon Winfrey 1933-2022,” the media maven, 68, captioned a video of her dad from July 4th, revealing that their immediate family was aware that he was battling cancer.

“Less than a week ago we honored my father in his own backyard. My friend and gospel singer Wintley Phipps saluted him with song,” she continued. “He FELT the love and reveled in it until he could no longer speak.

“Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath. We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing.

“That Peace still abides,” she added. “All is well. Thank you for your prayers and good thoughts 🙏🏾.”

The Oprah Daily Instagram account added within her comment section, “Rest In Peace Mr. Winfrey 🕊 What a beautiful tribute in person and through the written word ❤️.”

The page went on to share its own statement on Vernon’s death, posting, “It is with a heavy heart that we can confirm that Vernon Winfrey, Oprah’s father, passed away yesterday at the age of 89.”

The account also shared a post from “Lady O” two days prior describing the “Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Celebration” as a way to celebrate the barber and businessman, “while he was still well enough to fully take in the praise and gratitude of the people whose lives he touched.”

“Thank you for being the kind of father who has brought honor to your life and honor to my life,” Oprah said during the ceremony before her father’s passing.