Lake County playground Wooton Wonderland under construction Redesign images of Lake County playground Wooton Wonderland, which is under construction. (City of Tavares /City of Tavares)

TAVARES, Fla. — A historic Lake County playground will soon get a fresh look.

The Wooton Wonderland Children’s Playground is under construction after closing on Tuesday.

The Children’s Splash Pad and Wooton Park will remain open as construction continues.

Wooton Wonderland started after the Tavares Junior Woman’s Club and the Kiwanis Club raised donations to build the park, which opened in 1992.

Lake County playground Wooton Wonderland under construction Lake County playground Wooton Wonderland under construction (City of Tavares /City of Tavares)

It’s recognized as a historic playground built by the community and for the community of Tavares.

In 2020, a request to refurbish the playground was presented to implement modern safety guidelines and add value to the design. This remodeling was approved last year.

The new playground is expected to be completed early next year.

Lake County playground Wooton Wonderland under construction Redesign images of Lake County playground Wooton Wonderland, which is under construction. (City of Tavares /City of Tavares)

