Lake County, FL

Lake County playground Wooton Wonderland under construction

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
TAVARES, Fla. — A historic Lake County playground will soon get a fresh look.

The Wooton Wonderland Children’s Playground is under construction after closing on Tuesday.

The Children’s Splash Pad and Wooton Park will remain open as construction continues.

Wooton Wonderland started after the Tavares Junior Woman’s Club and the Kiwanis Club raised donations to build the park, which opened in 1992.

It’s recognized as a historic playground built by the community and for the community of Tavares.

In 2020, a request to refurbish the playground was presented to implement modern safety guidelines and add value to the design. This remodeling was approved last year.

The new playground is expected to be completed early next year.

Florida Government
