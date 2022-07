Kansas City Royals catcher MJ Melendez is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Michael Pineda and the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader. The Royals are giving Melendez a routine breather for the early, but look for him to return for the second contest. Cam Gallagher is starting at catcher in Game 1 while Michael Taylor serves as the designated hitter and leadoff batter.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO