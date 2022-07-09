ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch A Deep Dive Into Why Ken Block's Pikes Peak Porsche 911 Failed

By Gerhard Horn
 2 days ago
Are you a serious car nerd? Do you get excited when automotive talk turns to aerodynamics, chassis engineering, suspension setups, and the quality of the welding on an aftermarket radiator?. We want to apologize because we're about to distract you from your work for 50 minutes because Hoonigan recently...

CarBuzz.com

Final Dodge Hellcat Could Get Ethanol Power, Ferrari Reveals World's Thinnest Watch, VW Reveals Amarok Truck, Kanye West Concept Car, And SEMA 2022 To Focus On EVs: Cold Start

Good morning, welcome to the weekend, and thanks for tuning in to Cold Start, your daily roundup of the most important news stories from the day before. It's been an interesting 24 hours in the world of automotive news, with plenty of noteworthy developments. We start with an exciting rumor...
CARS
Motorious

Crazy Man Supercharges Wife’s SUV Without Her Knowing

This devoted husband has decided to show what he will do for love by supercharging his wife’s Cadillac Escalade, her reaction is hilarious. The automotive side of YouTubers is chock full of crazy car enthusiasts with a passion for speed doing things that anyone else would regard as insane. Whether it's a younger guy buying his mom a Lamborghini for her birthday, the Hoonigan team building another insane muscle car, or one of Ken Block'sBlock's various stunts, car enthusiasts never disappoint. However, it's not every day that we get to see a true automotive legend take his wife's car for a run on the dyno. But, of course, that was not all he did, as his plan was to surprise her with a shiny new supercharger on top of their completely stock family hauler. While he is hesitant to call the vehicle a complete build, it has more horsepower than some of the complete in-depth projects he's done in the past.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford GT MK II By Multimatic: Live Photo Gallery

Unlike “regular” Ford GT models, the Ford GT MK II is a track-only race car built without the need to adhere to any race series rules and regulations. Ford Authority crossed paths with the Ford GT MK II at the 2021 SEMA Show, giving us an opportunity to get photos of this rare machine from every angle following its initial announcement in July 2019 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
CARS
fordauthority.com

1967 Ford Mustang GT With 428 Cobra Jet Swap Hits The Dyno: Video

For the most part, we look upon the golden muscle car era of the 1960s and early 1970s as a glorious time for horsepower, with a wide variety of amazing, track-ready vehicles available to purchase straight off the dealer lot. In reality, however, those vehicles pale in comparison to today’s muscle cars, at least in terms of sheer output, even if they may not necessarily be as “cool” as their predecessors. Case in point – this amazing restored 1967 Ford Mustang GT owned by Scott Hubbard, which has been treated to a 428 Cobra Jet swap.
CARS
Top Speed

This HEMI-Powered Jeep Renegade Redefines Ridiculousness

When you think about the Jeep Renegade, the last thing coming to your mind is a HEMI engine. In fact, the tiny crossover has anything but a powerful engine. YouTuber Mike Martin decided it was time for the people to look at this small vehicle in a different way, so he took a bland Jeep Renegade and a donor Dodge Charger R/T from a salvage auction and transformed what used to be a very boring car into an insane project. If you ask yourself why did he do that, the reason is very simple: why not?
CARS
Motorious

Chevy Tahoe Throws Down With Hellcat

The Dodge Challenger has become an incredibly popular car in the American automotive community. Years of intense striving to be the best of the best in performance has put Dodge at the forefront of innovation and technological advancement. This insane transition from a period of producing ugly underpowered economy cars to being the manufacturer of some of the world's fastest muscle and sports cars has gained the brand a cult-like following. Unlike other brands, this following is largely agreed to be 100-percent justified. The Hellcat especially is an incredible car, being an affordable 707-horsepower monster. So it's even more amazing to see that this increase in popularity for Dodge and the Hellcat has bred a lot of competition as well. Hold onto your high-quality custom seat covers and check it out.
CARS
Motor1.com

McLaren GT Sounds Fearsome At Over 200 MPH On Autobahn

Grand tourers are meant to be driven on long journeys in the fastest way possible. But what's the sense of having the ability to reach high speeds but the roads are restricted?. That wasn't a problem for this McLaren GT, which was driven on unrestricted sections of the German Autobahn...
CARS
MotorAuthority

1973 BMW 2002 restomod buzzes into Jay Leno's Garage

The BMW 2002 is the ancestor of all modern BMW performance cars, but there's always room for improvement. Dorian Hicklin tastefully restomodded this 1973 example and recently brought it along to Jay Leno's Garage. As he's done with other car owners, Leno asked Hicklin to come visit after seeing his...
Cars
MotorBiscuit

No One is Buying Full-Size Pickup Trucks

Full-size pickup trucks are not having a great year. Sales of every brand and model of full-size pickup truck are lower than they were this time last year. At the same time, several midsize and compact pickup trucks are enjoying sales booms. Chevy, Ram, and Ford’s full-size truck sales are...
ECONOMY
Motor1.com

Mansory F8XX Ferrari F8 Tributo Goes Wilder With Spider Version

Last year, Mansory introduces its take on the Ferrari F8 Tributo. Dubbed the F8XX, the Italian sports car receives a relatively decent upgrade inside and out, along with a power bump to match the look. Now, the Brand-based tuning firm goes back to the F8XX drawing board for another F8XX based on the F8 Tributo Spider.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Buy An Exotic Car Dealership, Get A 1967 Eleanor Mustang For Free

The tale of "Eleanor," Nick Cage's sweet fastback Ford Mustang ride from Gone in Sixty Seconds is a long and complex one full of legalese and a general disregard for the movie's fans. That's a story for another time, and we'll leave it at this: If you want a car that looks like Eleanor, you've got to buy an officially-licensed one. God forbid you build it, lest the lawyers descend.
CarBuzz.com

Lucid Going After Tesla Model Y With High-Volume SUV

At the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed, we had a chance to sit down with Eric Bach, the Senior Vice President of Product and Chief Engineer at Lucid Motors. Even though Lucid only had a couple of models on display, Bach was more than happy to discuss the brand's future.
BUSINESS
Motorious

An Old Truck Was Turned Into A Racing Boat

We’ve seen plenty of creative builds, but we haven’t seen anything quite like this farm truck converted into a boat. Well, we have seen truck-boat hybrids before, but none looked quite like this one. Plus, what makes this pickup truck gliding across the water even more unique is in at least one video included with this article shows it racing other boats.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
CAR AND DRIVER

Watch This Porsche 911 Go Goth for a Night on the Town

Called Musou Black, this paint is said to be the darkest water based acrylic paint in the world. This custom Porsche 911 was painted by Pit One Customs garage in Japan. A 100 ml bottle of the paint will run you a little over $18, so painting a full car will cost a pretty penny.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

