Beautiful weekend, lower humidity before heat returns next week

Skies will be partly sunny, with a brisk northerly breeze. Scattered showers will move across the southern part of the state through early evening, as a low-pressure wave over Kentucky ripples east along a sagging cold front. Pleasant weather for the weekend and comfortable humidity. Temperatures will reach the low to mid- 80s.

High pressure building down from eastern Canada will promote clearing skies and cooler weather overnight, as readings slip into the comfortable 50s. Sunday will be sunny and seasonably warm, providing pleasant weather for the rest of the weekend. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s Sunday afternoon.

Monday will be quite warm, with increasing humidity, and a southerly flow behind high pressure sliding off to the east. A cold front will bring the next chance for showers and storms on Tuesday.

Dry weather is expected the rest of next week, with warm afternoons in the mid-80s.

Forecast

Tonight: Gradual clearing, cooler, less humid. Low 58

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 85

Monday: Sunny, warm. High 89 (64)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms. High 88 (68)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 85 (65)

Thursday: Sunny. High 84 (63)

Friday: Sunny. High 87 (62)

