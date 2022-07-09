ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia reinforcing troops in Ukraine in preparation to beef up operations

By Jon Levine
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vPRJY_0gaCIQGb00
Russia is apparently moblizing more forces to Ukraine's eastern Donbas region amid fierce battles. AP

Russia is digging in for a protracted fight in Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin’s forces are reinforcing its troops in Ukraine’s eastern provinces in preparation “for future offensive operations,” the UK Ministry of Defense said Saturday.

“Despite President Putin’s claim on 07 July 2022 that the Russian military has ‘not even started’ its efforts in Ukraine, many of its reinforcements are ad hoc groupings, deploying with obsolete or inappropriate equipment,” the statement said.

The intelligence assessment came amid growing reports of Russian soldiers and potential draftees looking to skip out on the conflict.

Danila Davydov, a 22-year-old artist from St. Petersburg, said he left Russia shortly after the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, over fears he could be drafted.

“I didn’t want to go to war or go to prison, so I decided to leave,” Davydo told Reuters from Kazakhstan. “I love Russia and miss it very much.”

Lawyers and human rights groups in Russia say cases like Davydo’s are growing and that more and more Russians are looking to avoid the war as the Russian military takes heavy casualties. Russia last updated its official death toll in Ukraine in late March, when it said 1,351 soldiers had died. Ukraine and Western Allies put the toll much higher, potentially more than 10 times that figure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JhhX8_0gaCIQGb00
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow, Russia on June 22, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D1kcI_0gaCIQGb00
Danila Davydov, 22-years-old, refused to be conscripted into Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Military service in Russia is mandatory for those 18 to 27 and the penalty for dodging can include fines and up to two years in prison. While Putin has insisted that ordinary Russians would not be drafted into the conflict, the country’s Defense Ministry says such conscripts have already been called up.

Russia has launched punishing rounds of missile attacks against Ukraine in recent weeks, with barrages lasting for hours at a time. The US military estimates there are between 10 to 15 Russian military battalions currently operating in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region.

In England meanwhile, the government announced a new military program that would train 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers inside the UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FsjMt_0gaCIQGb00
Russian President Vladimir Putin plans on sending more ill-equipped troops to Ukraine, according to the UK Ministry of Defense.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eQyaV_0gaCIQGb00
Artist Danila Davydov immediately fled from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

“This ambitious new training program is the next phase in the UK’s support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in their fight against Russian aggression,” said Ben Wallace, the country’s Defense Secretary, in a press statement. “Using the world-class expertise of the British Army we will help Ukraine to rebuild its forces and scale-up its resistance as they defend their country’s sovereignty and their right to choose their own future.”

In the US, President Biden said he would offer a further $400 million of American aid to Ukraine, including four advanced rocket systems which defense officials say will allow Ukraine to hit deep behind Russian lines in the country’s east. The package also includes 1,000 rounds of 155 millimeter artillery.

The aid, approved Friday afternoon, was the 15th such military package sent from the United States to Ukraine since last August, the Washington Post reported.

Though Russia’s original war aims have shrunk considerably, they have made grinding progress in Donbas and currently control much of the region. President Biden has vowed to help see Ukraine through to victory.

“I don’t know how it’s going to end, but it will not end with a Russian defeat of Ukraine in Ukraine,” he said last week.

With Post wires

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Vladimir Putin
nationalinterest.org

Why U.S. Navy Destroyers in Spain Will Send a Message to Russia

The ability to forward project power is fundamental to the U.S. Navy’s global deterrence posture. President Biden is adding a substantial new measure of naval firepower to the European continent and the Mediterranean Sea by increasing the number of U.S. Navy destroyers based in Rota, Spain, from four to six.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Us Military#Military Forces#Military Equipment#Ministry Of Defense#Reuters#Russians
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
nationalinterest.org

Too Late? NATO Zeroes in on the China Threat

The sheer size and reach of the Chinese Navy enables it to travel much farther than it previously could. For the first time in its decades-long history, the NATO alliance plans to formally cite China in its soon-to-be-released strategic concept paper, a substantial adaptation that seems to reflect concern about Russian-Chinese collaboration and the global threat presented by China.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Newsweek

Ukraine Has Chance to Deal Devastating Blow to Russia: Ex-NATO Commander

Ukraine has the chance to deal a strong blow to Russia by striking the Kerch Strait bridge, according to a former NATO commander. General Philip Breedlove, who served as NATO's supreme allied commander in Europe, told The Times on Thursday that the bridge is a "legitimate target." The Kerch Strait bridge is actually a pair of bridges that run between mainland Russia and Crimea, the peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Double blitzing of Putin's troops as tank column is devastated by Ukrainian artillery and separatist battalion 'is destroyed by Russian friendly fire'

A column of Russian tanks has been destroyed in an artillery strike by Ukraine in the eastern Donbas region, with part of the strike caught on video. Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade said a dozen tanks and armoured vehicles were destroyed or damaged in the strike, which took place last week in Luhansk province.
MILITARY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
36K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy