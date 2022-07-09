Eastbound ramps from US 18/151 to Mt. Horeb to close next week

Orange construction barrels sit on US 18/151 near Verona on April 6, 2022. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MT. HOREB, Wis. — The eastbound US 18/151 ramps to Mt. Horeb will close next week for construction.

Drivers who use the ramps at Exit 69 will be detoured starting Friday, July 15. Drivers exiting US 18/151 will be sent to County PD, while drivers trying to enter US 18/151 from Mt. Horeb will need to use the WIS 78 interchange.

The ramps are slated to remain closed until early September.

