Republicans not laughing at comedian Toby Morton’s nearly 70 parody campaign sites

A fake campaign website for Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik created by comedy writer Toby Morton.

A “desperate” comedy writer is trying to stick it to the GOP by buying up internet domain names and creating fake campaign sites for Republican pols that portray them as inept white supremacists.

Toby Morton, whose most recent credited work include occasional voice roles on “South Park” and writing for “MadTV” more than a decade ago, has purchased nearly 70 internet sites since 2019 — each costing less than $20 — and filling them with anti-Republican bile.

On elisestefanik2022.com, the upstate congresswoman’s slogan is shown as “Let’s Keep It White,” and a whole page is dedicated to replacement theory — the fringe idea that elites and Democrats are creating lax immigration policies to replace and disenfranchise white Americans.

Her mock “About Me” section says: “I am a vile and disgusting politician who is responsible for the Buffalo NY shooting spree,” referring to the recent massacre where gunman Payton Gendron allegedly slaughtered 10 Black people and wounded three other shoppers at a supermarket.

On kevinmccarthy2022.com, Morton accuses the California congressman of knowing very little when it comes to empathy and leadership but plenty in terms of standing by while the GOP turns into a crowd of “criminals, adulterers and power hungry narcissists.”

The fake website for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called him a “coward.”

Congressmangaetz.com redirects visitors to the Wikipedia page for “sex trafficking.”

And despite claiming they’re all just a goof, the self-proclaimed “accidental activist” also links to the real Beto O’Rourke’s donation site on his fake governorgregabbott.com.

“My emotions have definitely gotten a lot more intense,” admitted Morton, 51.

“I try to keep the balance of humor, but now I’m just pretty pissed off,” he said.

A page on the Stefanik website calls her the “Handmaiden of Trump.”

So are those on the receiving end of Morton’s attacks.

“He spends all his time as a troll on social media, a scam PAC artist launching sexist and false attacks against Republican female leaders, and raising money for himself under the congresswoman’s name in a desperate attempt to gain acceptance from the radical left blue checkmark brigade,” said Stefanik spokesperson Alex deGrasse. “We pray he gets the therapy and a real job he so desperately needs.”

Last year, Rep. Lauren Boebert’s office sent Morton a cease and desist email, claiming his site dedicated to the Colorado congresswoman was defamatory and that he illegally used photos of her.

The fake page for Rep. Lauren Boebert claims that he is a “racist, QAnon sympathizer.”

“I think they just wanted to scare me, so they sent this stupid email,” Morton said.

Donate buttons on Morton’s other sites go directly to him, but he said he’s made very little off them in the past three years — “no more than a grand.”