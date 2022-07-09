ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

TRADE: Cleveland Guardians And San Francisco Giants Make A Deal

By Ben Stinar
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gXDGR_0gaCIGgZ00

On July 7, the San Francisco Giants announced that they have made a trade with the Cleveland Guardians.

Giants: "The #SFGiants & Guardians made a trade today, with RHP Tobias Myers joining the Giants organization in exchange for cash considerations. Myers has been optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. RHP Anthony DeSclafani has been transferred to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster."

The Giants acquired Tobias Myers, who is 23-years-old and they then optioned him to Triple-A Sacramento.

Currently, the Giants are a modest 41-41 in the 82 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are in third place in the National League West Division.

As for the Guardians, they are 40-41 on the season in 81 games, and currently in second place in the American Central Division.

Last season, the Giants went 107-55 and lost in the NLDS to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

As for the Guardians, they went 80-82 last season and missed the postseason.

Comments / 13

Libtard Nation Blows
2d ago

CORRECTION TO THE ARTICLE. The INDIANS....And who cares, they'll both miss the post season this year.

Reply
17
Doofus Emeritus
1d ago

Funny, they put a pic of Belt on the headline to give a false impression he was traded.

Reply
5
John Neal
2d ago

we could use all the cash we can get. The Dolans use coupons at Dollar Tree

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Yankees could trade away former All-Star

The New York Yankees have comfortably been the best team in baseball so far in 2022, but that is not stopping them from considering some changes to their roster. The Yankees have engaged in trade talks with multiple teams about outfielder Joey Gallo, according to Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. Gallo has become something of a luxury for the Yankees with Matt Carpenter’s recent renaissance, and some believe Gallo would be well-served by leaving New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#The San Francisco Giants#The Cleveland Guardians#Rhp Tobias Myers#Triple A#Nlds#The Los Angeles Dodgers
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
California Sports
AOL Corp

Former NFL QB Jake Plummer is now a mushroom farmer in Colorado

If you ever wondered what former Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is doing now, wonder no longer: Plummer is a co-founder of Mycolove Farm, which has been selling locally grown medicinal and culinary mushrooms and mushroom extracts 30 miles outside Denver since 2021. "It’s not like we...
DENVER, CO
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks mourn loss of former Special Teams Captain Jimmy Williams

The Seattle Seahawks are mourning the passing of a former teammate, Jimmy Williams. The team issued the following statement via Twitter on Friday. Williams was just 43. “The Seahawks are devastated by the loss of former Special Teams Captain Jimmy Williams,” the statement read. “Williams played two seasons for the Seahawks and was a member of Seattle’s Super Bowl XL team. We send our deepest condolences to the entire Williams family.”
SEATTLE, WA
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
673
Followers
168
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy