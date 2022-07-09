TRADE: Cleveland Guardians And San Francisco Giants Make A Deal

On July 7, the San Francisco Giants announced that they have made a trade with the Cleveland Guardians.

Giants: "The #SFGiants & Guardians made a trade today, with RHP Tobias Myers joining the Giants organization in exchange for cash considerations. Myers has been optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. RHP Anthony DeSclafani has been transferred to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster."

The Giants acquired Tobias Myers, who is 23-years-old and they then optioned him to Triple-A Sacramento.

Currently, the Giants are a modest 41-41 in the 82 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are in third place in the National League West Division.

As for the Guardians, they are 40-41 on the season in 81 games, and currently in second place in the American Central Division.

Last season, the Giants went 107-55 and lost in the NLDS to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

As for the Guardians, they went 80-82 last season and missed the postseason.