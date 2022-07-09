ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wisconsin hiker found dead at New Mexico's White Sands National Park

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — A 27-year-old Wisconsin hiker who went missing while visiting White Sands National Park in New Mexico has been found dead, authorities said Friday. New Mexico state police and officials at the southern New Mexico park reported that rescue teams discovered the body...

New Mexico Search & Rescue Teams Find Body Of Missing Wausau Man

Search and rescue teams from White Sands National Park in New Mexico have found the body of a missing Wausau man. 27-year-old Brad Utegaar was last seen July 3rd and his car was found two days later at the Alkali Flats Trial parking lot. New Mexico State Police say Utegaar...
WAUSAU, WI
