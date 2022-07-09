OFF THE BEAT | I hate pickles with a passion

One of my great dislikes in life is pickles.

I hate everything about them. I hate the salty brininess of them. I hate the wet crunch. (I also hate the mushy ones, swimming flaccidly in the jar.) I hate the warty, frog-green look of the embalmed cucumber’s exterior. I think they’re disgusting. I can’t help it; that’s just the way it is.

When I was a kid, if someone mistakenly put a pickle on my hamburger — even if I subsequently took it off — the lingering pickle juice on the bun rendered that burger inedible to me.

Now, everyone has their likes and dislikes in life, but what I’ve noticed about pickle enthusiasts in particular is that they’re pushy. They’re pickle pushers.

Pickle people love pickles, but that’s not enough for them! They think you ought to love pickles, too. Pickle people are absolutely positive that if you just tried pickles again you would love them.

Is any other group so keen on evangelizing about the food they love? In my experience, no.

At a restaurant, pickle people will spot fried pickles on the menu like they just found 100 bucks. “Oh God, I love fried pickles!” Then they have the nerve to order to your table a plate of hot, stinky, batter-dipped pickles, wafting their odor in your face for the next half hour. Disgusting. “Don’t you want to try one? Just a bite?” Absolutely not.

Even when they’re getting my unwanted spear at a deli or something, pickle people will say, shocked, “You don’t like them?”

Pickle people will really fish out one of those giant, obscene dill pickles floating like a specimen in a jar and bite into it like it’s the most delicious thing in the world. But that’s not enough. They’ll want you to have a bite, too. They’re confused about why you wouldn’t want sour green juice dripping down your hands, like them.

Pickle people are convinced that your dislike is some anomaly, some mistake. (It’s not.) And even decline one kind of pickle, pickle people will swear that if you tried their favorite kind you would love them. Have you ever tried sweet pickles? Have you ever tried bread and butter pickles? Have you had cornichons? They’re just little.

My mom is one of the pickle people. She’s known me all my life, and still she’ll try to push pickles on me once in a while. Not only do I not understand why she loves them so, I also do not understand her urge to proselytize for the pickle cult. I mean, she hates bananas, but you don’t see me walking around saying, “Here’s a nice, mushy banana. I’m sure this time you’ll love it.” OK, there was that time I convinced her to eat plantain chips, but to be fair she did end up liking them.

Pickle people are relentless. Don’t you at least like relish? Not even on a hotdog? Don’t you like them in Bloody Marys at least? Don’t you put pickle juice in your deviled eggs? No, no, no. I will not eat them in a box, I will not eat them with a fox. I do not like them here or there. I do not like them anywhere... but unlike Sam I am, I have tried pickles. That horrible, vinegary taste is just not for me.