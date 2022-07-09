Dang Woozley (Courtesy“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7. Our No. 1 fan has left her chair behind the backstop to take her seat in the skybox. Ruchira “Dang” Woozley, 78, passed away May 10,...
On July 5, it was announced that the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office was investigating human remains found in the area of Disappointment Valley, located in southwest Colorado near the Dolores River. While it was initially believed that there was no apparent risk to the public – and that's still the case – a later update revealed shocking new details of the case.
The Telluride Mountain Village Homeowners Association (TMVOA), Telski and TMVOA’s Telski board representatives — Chad Horning, Jeff Proteau and Tom Richards — are facing a lawsuit after the group Friends of TMVOA filed one in San Miguel County District Court June 28. Horning is the co-owner of Telski, while Richards is the company’s CFO. Proteau oversees special projects since stepping down from his longtime position as the resort’s vice president of planning and operations. Horning is also chairman of the TMVOA board of directors. Proteau is the vice chairman.
Decayed human remains were discovered at Disappointment Valley in San Miguel County on Monday, according to officials from the San Miguel Sheriff's Department.
"Citizens found the remains Monday afternoon and called authorities. The remains have been sent to forensic specialists for evaluation," the sheriff's office said in a tweet.
The area where the remains were discovered is closed until the investigation concludes.
According to officials, there is no apparent threat to the public.
“We're committed to determining the identity of this individual to help bring closure to his or her family,” Sheriff Masters said.
