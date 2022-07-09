ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love and logic

By Eva Thomas, Staff Reporter
Cover picture for the articleSometimes parenting requires a bit of love, logic and an abundance of patience. Starting Wednesday, local nonprofit Bright Futures for Early Childhood and Families is hosting free Love and Logic Parenting Classes each Wednesday. The courses follow the Love and Logic philosophy and process, which is a parenting approach that shares...

