Amador County, CA

Wildfire updates: Electra Fire growth continues to slow as Yosemite’s Washburn Fire surges

By Dominique Williams
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago
While the Electra Fire in Amador County has grown 50 acres since Friday reaching a total of 4,478, fire officials said containment has increased.

In an update from Cal Fire, the department said the fire burning along the Amador County line is 72% contained as of Saturday morning. They expect the fire to be fully contained by July 16, two days sooner than predicted in Friday night’s update.

The number of structures threatened dropped from 891 to 437 between Friday morning and Saturday morning. Cal Fire said minimal activity is expected, with smoldering along the unburned fingers and islands.

Smoke production from the blaze has diminished, which the department contributes to fire suppression efforts.

In the update, fire officials said evacuation orders have reduced to warnings in the areas of Amador Lane, Canyon View Drive, Fig Tree Lane, Timber Ridge Road, Dunshee Road and part of Ponderosa Road in Amador County and a number of zones in Calaveras County.

Evacuation orders are still in place in some areas of Amador County and Calaveras County.

Washburn Fire

Yosemite National Park’s Washburn Fire has spread to more than 700 acres as of Saturday morning, more than doubling its size since evacuations began.

The fire broke out Thursday afternoon near the Washburn Trail near Mariposa Grove, home to about 500 giant sequoia trees and the largest sequoia grove in Yosemite. The grove, in the southern part of Yosemite, was evacuated and remains temporarily closed. Crews began to wrap some of the trees with protective foil Friday.

The fire, its cause still under investigation, is being fueled by a significant amount of dead and down trees, incident officials said. Weather conditions in the coming days are expected to be hot and dry. So far, fire behavior has been moderate, according to Yosemite Fire updates, but containment remains at 0%.

About 700 people were forced to evacuate the community of Wawona and Wawona campground Friday afternoon. The southern entrance into Yosemite National Park along Highway 41 was closed Friday.

A fire shelter has been set up at the New Life Church at 5089 Cole Road in Mariposa, park officials said.

The Fresno Bee contributed to this story.

The Sacramento Bee

