Notre Dame And Dante Moore, How It All Went Down

By Bryan Driskell
 2 days ago
Notre Dame identified Detroit (Mich.) King star Dante Moore as the player it wanted in a loaded quarterback class, and for months he was the only player the Irish staff recruited at the position for the 2023 class. Yesterday, Moore picked Oregon despite being considered a very strong lean to Notre Dame for months.

It was a long, winding and very strange recruitment. Notre Dame pulled out all the stops, shunning every other quarterback in the class in an attempt to win over Moore. For months it appeared it would work, but ultimately Moore picked the Ducks.

This was one of the more strange recruitments I have covered, and Irish Breakdown detailed all of it on the Champions Lounge message board, and you can find the link below. Click on the link below to read the feature (You must be a member of the Irish Breakdown premium forum to read the intel).

In the intel piece I go chronologically through this recruitment and discuss all the twists and turns it went through. I discuss Notre Dame's recruiting strategy, provide intel on Moore's relationship with the Irish staff and commits, his behind the scenes work on Notre Dame's behalf on the recruiting trail and how things oddly came to an end, and possible influences behind that. I also discuss how the commitment of Saline (Mich.) High School star quarterback CJ Carr impacted the direction of Moore's recruitment.

You can read it all in the intel feature above.

