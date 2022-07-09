ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Roseville heating back up following unseasonably cooler summer temps

By Staff
rosevilletoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoseville to get baked as triple digit temps return. Roseville, Calif.- When the mercury dips below 90 degrees and gentle breezes roll through a summer’s day, Roseville residents sit up and take notice....

www.rosevilletoday.com

Comments / 0

 

KCRA.com

Here's a look at the hot temperatures, triple-digit heat in NorCal

Monday is starting off the week with hot temperatures that are forecast to linger into the rest of the week. Meteorologist Melanie Hunter says anyone in the area should plan around the heat, getting outside as early as you can. By mid-morning, temperatures are expected in the 80s, going up...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Do any major fault lines pass through Sacramento?

(KTXL) — While no major fault lines pass directly through the Sacramento area, that does not mean that the area will not feel the effects of earthquakes. According to California Earthquake Authority, there are over 500 active faults in California and 15,700 known faults throughout the state. Most Californians live within 30 miles of an active fault and there is a greater than 99% chance that a magnitude 6.7 or greater earthquake will strike the state. There is also a 77% chance that Sacramento will be struck by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake or greater.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Concord woman one of two who drowned in Sacramento-area rivers

A Concord woman was one of two people who died in Sacramento-area rivers on Saturday, the Sacramento County coroner said. Thelma Gomez, 37, was reported missing after she fell or jumped into the American River in Rancho Cordova. Rescuers from the Metro Fire Department found her in critical condition around 1:30 p.m. about a mile downstream, near the Clay Banks area. She was airlifted by helicopter and taken to a hospital, where she died.
CONCORD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tired Of Waiting On The City, South Sacramento Twin Sisters Clean Up Neighborhood Sidewalk Thesmelves

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Twin sisters from south Sacramento decided they could not wait any longer to clean up their neighborhood. For months, Margarita Chavez watched weeds grow through sidewalk cracks at 24th Street and Matson Drive near a bus stop. After calls to the city for help, she enlisted the help of her twin sister, Mirna Gonzalez, to step in. Not many people travel with gardening tools and trash bags always in their cars. Tired of blight, Chavez enjoys beautifying her neighborhood. She’s a member of Sacramento Picks it Up, a group dedicated to clearing trash around the city. Chavez, 68, said she...
SACRAMENTO, CA
#Summer Heat
FOX40

Vegetation fires breakout in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District is working a vegetation fire near the American River. According to Metro Fire, the blaze is at the Fish Hatchery near several homeless encampments. Forward progress has been stopped at 2 acres and officials said aid crews will be working...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crews Halt Grass Fire Near Mather

MATHER (CBS13) — Firefighters halted a grass fire Sunday afternoon east of Sacramento. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says crews stopped progress of a fire that burned roughly 14 acres near Mather, close to the intersection of Excelsior Road and Westerly Drive. No one was hurt in the fire, and the cause remains under investigation. Mather is located about 15 miles east of Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Elk Grove to get new rail service to Sacramento, Stockton in 2024

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Millions of dollars are being invested toward making Elk Grove a little more walkable and a little less congested on the streets. California state funds are going toward a new rail service, an overcrossing for a trail system near Laguna Boulevard and some improvements to the Elk Grove Boulevard off-ramp.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

What are some of Sacramento’s oldest buildings?

(KTXL) — In the mid-1800’s the Gold Rush caused a rush of people to migrate to what is now known as the Sacramento area, this influx of people created new buildings that are still standing to this day. Sacramento. According to the Old Sacramento Waterfront Facebook page, the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Drown, Several Rescued In Sacramento County Waterways

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people drowned and several others were rescued in separate incidents along Sacramento-area waterways on Saturday. Metro Fire of Sacramento said a woman was pulled from the water at the El Manto access point to the American River in Rancho Cordova Saturday afternoon. The woman, identified by the Sacramento County Coroner as 37-year-old Thelma Gomez, of Concord, reportedly jumped into the water and never resurfaced. She was found unconscious about a mile from where she was last seen, according to a fire official. Metro Fire said the woman, who has not yet been identified, was flown to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Earlier in the day, the Walnut Grove Fire District said a recreation dive team member had drowned near the Walnut Grove Bridge over the Sacramento River. That diver was pronounced dead after being removed from the water. The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the man as 46-year-old Nathan Leon Lewis, II, of Rio Linda. In addition to the drownings, Metro Fire said at least nine people had to be rescued by boat from an island near the Arden Bar Pond. Four others were pulled to shore by rope bags. None of those people were injured.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

LOOK: Scammers are Switching Gas Pump Nozzles To Get Free Gas in California

Scammers are getting more and more clever these days. With gas prices skyrocketing lately, people are getting desperate and are coming up with new ways to steal gas. Recently, a man was caught on camera swapping gas pump nozzles at a local gas station in Roseville, California. As a result, when a customer pulled up to the pump next to him to fill their tank, all of the gas that was being pumped was really going into the thief's car.
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Body of Folsom Lake jet skier found near Granite Bay

After nearly a week long search, California State Parks and Placer County sheriff’s personnel recovered a body in Folsom Lake Friday that is believed to be that of missing jet skier Eric Riley. California State Parks officials said a boater spotted the decedent at about in the same general...
GRANITE BAY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crews Quickly Knock Down Fire Near Lake Camanche

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters quickly knocked down a vegetation fire that flared up Sunday north of Lake Camanche. State fire officials say the fire started in the late morning in Jackson Valley, which is located roughly 50 miles southeast of Sacramento. The flames burned about 6.5 acres of grass and oak woodland before crews extinguished the blaze. (credit: CAL FIRE) Firefighters spent the afternoon hours snuffing out hotspots amid the dry, hot weather. Meanwhile, about 20 miles to the east, the Electra Fire continues to burn, although officials say it’s 80 percent contained. Since starting on Monday, the Electra Fire has burned more than 4,000 acres and threatened hundreds of buildings.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Things to do this weekend in the Sacramento area

From carnival rides and music festivals to a celebrity golf tournament and a Shakespeare festival, this weekend boasts events for everyone in Northern California. Here's a running list of events happening across the region from July 8-10. Stanislaus County Fair. Back in full swing, the Stanislaus County Fair is back...
SACRAMENTO, CA

