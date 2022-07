Information Technology student Ethan McGuire won first place in the Action Skills contest at the recent SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Contest. The contest requires a five- to seven-minute demonstration of occupational skills related to a student’s training area. Contestants use examples, experiments, displays or practical operations to explain their skills using visual aids. The Stillwater student demonstration focused on connecting a device to two types of networks.

MERIDIAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO