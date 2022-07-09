Ford expands recall after engine fires, recommends parking outside
DETROIT ( WRIC ) — Ford Motor Company is expanding a national recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires.
The initial recall in May was in response to fires that the company said could happen even while engines were off and extended to 39,000 vehicles. Ford said they didn’t know what was causing the fires but that only 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs were being affected.
On Friday, July 8, Ford expanded their recall to cover more than 66,000 SUVs after getting reports of five more fires.
To check if the recall applies to your vehicle, use the NHTSA website recall page .
