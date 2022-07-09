Jessie Bates Ranked Outside of NFL's Top Five Safeties
The Bengals placed the franchise tag on the 25-year-old in March
CINCINNATI — Jessie Bates is looking to be paid like a top safety in the NFL, but he isn't in the top five of ESPN's latest safety rankings .
The 25-year-old was ranked sixth, behind Justin Simmons, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Kevin Byard, Derwin James and Budda Baker.
ESPN surveyed more than 50 executives, players and coaches. Bates was ranked as high as second and some didn't even have him in their top 10.
"A lot of times guys who are good in coverage might not be the best tacklers, but I feel Bates has found a good balance—he's elite on the ball, but he's not a liability against the run either," an AFC executive told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
The Bengals placed the franchise tag on Bates in March. He has yet to sign the tender, but will make $12.9 million this season if the two sides can't agree to a long-term deal by July 15. They aren't expected to come to an agreement between now and the deadline.
Check out the full rankings here .
