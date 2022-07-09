ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Jessie Bates Ranked Outside of NFL's Top Five Safeties

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tcyub_0gaCEEUb00

The Bengals placed the franchise tag on the 25-year-old in March

CINCINNATI — Jessie Bates is looking to be paid like a top safety in the NFL, but he isn't in the top five of ESPN's latest safety rankings .

The 25-year-old was ranked sixth, behind Justin Simmons, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Kevin Byard, Derwin James and Budda Baker.

ESPN surveyed more than 50 executives, players and coaches. Bates was ranked as high as second and some didn't even have him in their top 10.

"A lot of times guys who are good in coverage might not be the best tacklers, but I feel Bates has found a good balance—he's elite on the ball, but he's not a liability against the run either," an AFC executive told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Bengals placed the franchise tag on Bates in March. He has yet to sign the tender, but will make $12.9 million this season if the two sides can't agree to a long-term deal by July 15. They aren't expected to come to an agreement between now and the deadline.

Check out the full rankings here . For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel .

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

NFL Insider Shares Latest on Jessie Bates' Future With Bengals

Ranking Bengals' Biggest Needs Ahead of Training Camp

Grading the Bengals' Offseason Ahead of Training Camp

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Trains With Leonard Fournette and D'Andre Swift

Look: Joe Burrow, Jessie Bates and Chidobe Awuzie Attend UFC 276

Three Members of Bengals Organization Make 40 Under 40 List

Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Ja'Marr Chase

Fantasy Football: Which Bengals to Draft and Which Ones to Avoid

Watch: Stanley Morgan Jr. Mic'd Up During OTAs

Two Free Agents Bengals Could Target After Larry Ogunjobi Signed With Steelers

Three NFL Agents Weigh in on Joe Burrow's Future Contract

Joe Burrow Backs Jessie Bates, Wants Star Safety to Get Paid

Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow Happy to be Playing Without Brace

Three Free Agents Bengals Should Consider Signing

Former NFL Agent Weighs in on Jessie Bates Future

Here's the Latest on Tee Higgins' Potential Number Change

Cordell Volson Shares Motto That Bengals Fans Will Love

Joe Burrow Named One of NFL's Most Influential People

Offensive Line Ready to Block "However Long It Takes" for Joe Burrow

Bengals' Triplets Ranked Near Top of NFL

Healthier, Leaner Jackson Carman Preparing for Left Guard Competition

Bengals Considered "Most Vulnerable Division Winner"

DJ Reader "Pissed Off" After Pro Bowl Snub

Film Breakdown: Cordell Volson Ready to Push for Starting Left Guard Job?

Joe Burrow Shares What He Wants to Improve About His Game This Season

Film Breakdown: Zachary Carter Brings Versatility to Bengals' Defense

Look: Tee Higgins Sheds Sling Following Offseason Surgery

Bengals Wide-Out Praises Rookie Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness to Bengals' Secondary

Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense

Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill

Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Dax Hill at 31

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped

After a subpar season last year, there were a lot of questions surrounding Dak Prescott’s physical abilities. However, last week a photo of the Cowboys QB went viral as he appeared to have an entirely different looking physique. DallasCowboys.com writer Nick Eatman was able to obtain just how Prescott pulled it off. “I got a […] The post Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill drops truth bomb on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s make-or-break 2022 season

The Miami Dolphins gave Tua Tagovailoa a host of offensive weapons this offseason. The blockbuster Tyreek Hill trade and additions of Cedrick Wilson, Terron Armstead, Chase Edmonds and many more will hopefully give the Dolphins a better offense this season. Although Hill has remained overwhelmingly positive about Tagovailoa since being traded to Miami, he knows […] The post Tyreek Hill drops truth bomb on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s make-or-break 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Morgan
Person
Kevin Byard
UPI News

TJ Watt marries soccer pro Dani Rhodes

July 11 (UPI) -- Professional football player TJ Watt and soccer pro Dani Rhodes are married. Watt, an outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Rhodes, a forward for Iceland's Thottur soccer club, married Saturday at a wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Watt shared photos from the wedding Sunday...
NFL
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson says he needs money

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is in the last year of his rookie contract. Jackson has been biding his time for a new deal. It appears he’s ready now for a bigger paycheck. Jackson posted a new photo of his thoughts on a new deal with the Ravens on...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn#Afc
93.7 The Fan

T.J. Watt ties the knot!

Steelers linebacker and Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt has been posting a lot of photos of himself with his longtime girlfriend Dani Rhodes lately. We now know why, it’s because Rhodes is now Watt’s wife!. Watt’s brother J.J. made the news official with a tweet on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Winners and losers from Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns released an allbatross from around their necks when they unloaded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. The deal was first reported by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Carolina sent a conditional fifth-round pick to Cleveland for Mayfield. The Panthers are responsible for just $5 million...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Yardbarker

2 NFL Head Coaches On The Hot Seat Behind Matt Rhule

With the 2022 NFL season nearly here, there’s already a list of coaches facing pressure to perform this season. The most obvious coach needing to perform is the Carolina Panthers’ head coach, Matt Rhule. After a disastrous 2021 season that saw the team implode, Rhule found himself in...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Tom Brady Names "The Perfect Car" For NFL Players

All-time great quarterback Tom Brady knows a thing or two about luxury cars. But when discussing the makeup of NFL parking lots during a recent appearance on the Drive podcast with Ford CEO Jim Farley, the Buccaneers signal caller revealed a more practical route many of his teammates take. Most...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ravens star Lamar Jackson breaks silence on controversial ‘I need $’ photo that caused viral stir

Lamar Jackson needs money. Or at least this is the exact message he’s sending when he decided to post an image containing these exact words (except that “money” was replaced with a $ sign) on his social pages. Unsurprisingly, it sent the NFL world into a bit of a frenzy as rumors started blowing up […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson breaks silence on controversial ‘I need $’ photo that caused viral stir appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grading quarterback situations for all 32 NFL teams heading into 2022 season

Coming to pass Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports The NFL has seen drama all offseason, and the quarterback position has not been an exception. Baker Mayfield is in Carolina and QBs were drafted and shuffled. What do the current rosters look like for all 32 teams?Arizona Cardinals Arizona Republic Kyler Murray is the quarterback—if he is happy and Arizona finds a way to make him satisfied with his contract. Easier said than done. Other names on the roster are Jarrett Guarantino, Colt McCoy, and Trace McSorley. Would seem Kliff Kingsbury would need to have Murray to have playoff hopes. Grade: C+Atlanta Falcons Dale...
NFL
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy