76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream Sixers' Summer League Vegas Game

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia 76ers’ squad of youngsters tipped off their Summer League schedule. On Tuesday, the mini-season began with a matchup in Salt Lake City, Utah against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Although the Sixers kept the game tight, they fell short to the Grizzlies in their first outing. The following night, the Sixers met up with the home team, the Utah Jazz, for another matchup. That time around, the Sixers picked up their first victory of the Summer League season.

Two nights later, the Salt Lake City slate was closed out with a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. For the second-straight game, the Sixers managed to pick up a victory and closed out the Utah run with a win.

Now, the Sixers are on to their Las Vegas slate. They’ll tip off their four-game schedule on Saturday afternoon with a game against the Toronto Raptors. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Raptors battle it out in Summer League? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Broadcast: NBA TV

Live Stream: Click Here

Pregame Reading

James Harden Takes Notable Pay Cut to Re-Sign With Sixers?

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.