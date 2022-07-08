ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Johnny Depp verdict thrown into chaos as wrong jury sits in Virginia trial, says Amber Heard; Wants new study

By Peter Barker
localtoday.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: If there wasn’t enough drama surrounding Johnny Depp’s win over Amber Heard last month in his multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit, things have now gotten judicially weird. “MS. Heard had the right to invoke the basic protections required by the Virginia Code that the jurors in this trial...

localtoday.news

Comments / 0

Related
disneydining.com

JUST ANNOUNCED: Johnny Depp defamation trial: Judge records verdict, no amendments made

During a settlement hearing on Friday in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial, the presiding judge finalized the verdict handed down by the jury on June 1. In a hearing on Friday morning at 11:00 a.m. local time, attorneys for Johnny Depp and for Amber Heard met in a Fairfax County, Virginia, courthouse where the judgment in the case would be decided with finality. When the verdict was originally delivered by the jury on June 1, Judge Penney Azcarate said she would refrain from recording the verdict on the docket and set a hearing for Friday, giving both parties time to come to a settlement if they so chose to.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
disneydining.com

FBI has reportedly Joined Amber Heard Investigation

The FBI is reportedly joining an investigation already underway against actress Amber Heard. Last month, the jury in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial delivered a crushing verdict: Johnny Depp had proven all three claims in his case against his ex-wife, while Heard, on the other hand, had only proven one of her claims.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Amber Heard’s Lawyers Single Out Juror 15 In Attempt To Get Johnny Depp Verdict Axed

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial might technically be over, but with each passing day, it’s becoming clearer we’re not even close to a legal resolution. On Friday, Heard’s attorneys filed a 43 page motion in an attempt to get the court to overturn the more than ten million dollar judgment against their client. The filing runs down a host of different reasons they feel the verdict should be thrown out, including problems with Juror 15.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
TheDailyBeast

Johnny Depp Rips Into Amber Heard in New Song

Johnny Depp appears to have broken his silence after winning his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. The Pirates of the Caribbean star has teamed up with British guitarist Jeff Beck and will release an album on Friday, titled 18. The title is reportedly a reflection of the age the artists felt while they were recording. According to The Sunday Times of London, Depp wrote two songs on the album that offer a revealing insight into the actor’s feelings during the televised, seven-week trial against Heard. “You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch,” he sings on “Sad Motherf—in’ Parade.” “If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand.” Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages after a jury in Virginia ruled Heard had defamed Depp amid allegations of domestic violence and assault. Heard was awarded $2 million in a countersuit. After the trial, Depp, 59, joined Beck, 76, on a string of June tour dates across the U.K. “I think you’ve said enough for one motherf---king night,” Depp sings. Beck, meanwhile, is reportedly “blown away” by Depp’s tracks.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Texas couple who began feeding neighborhood ducks to cope with loss of only daughter are sued for $250,000 by HOA for causing a nuisance and are forced to sell house to cover costs

A retired couple are being sued by their homeowners' association for feeding neighborhood ducks after residents complained that they were causing a nuisance. Kathleen Rowe, 65, and her husband George are now facing losing their $439,900 home in Cypress, Texas, because of the lawsuit. They moved into the home after...
CYPRESS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Trial#Jury Duty#Us Dollar#Washington Post Comment
The Independent

Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp trial juror’s age was wrong in court records in bid to throw out verdict

Amber Heard’s legal team claims that a juror in her high-profile defamation trial was not properly vetted and was 25 years younger than listed in court documents.Ms Heard is seeking to appeal or throw out the June verdict that found her guilty of defaming her ex-husband Johnny Depp.In a lengthy filing in Virginia court on Friday, the Aquaman actress’s legal team argued the ruling had a number of issues, including poor legal reasoning, an improperly vetted jury, and excessively awarded damages.Within the document, her lawyers asked that the court should conduct an investigation of Juror 15 regarding “whether jury...
VIRGINIA STATE
RadarOnline

‘Unsupported By Evidence’: Amber Heard Asks Judge To Toss Johnny Depp Verdict

Johnny Depp may have come out victorious in his defamation case against Amber Heard, but the fight isn't over for the Aquaman actress' legal team. On Friday, July 1, Heard's attorneys formally requested the jury's verdict either be "set aside", the complaint dismissed, or a new trial be ordered. The 43-page court filing detailed a multitude of reasons why Heard's lawyers believed it necessary to throw out the ruling, from claiming the jury's findings were "unsupported" by the evidence to arguing one of the jurors may not have been appropriately vetted. The court documents called for the court to investigate...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard to appeal Johnny Depp ruling, no settlement in court

Amber Heard will appeal the ruling following Johnny Depp’s victory in the defamation trial between the former married couple. Judge Penney Azcarate entered a judgement echoing the verdict that was handed down on 1 June, Law & Crime reported.The legal teams of the actors met in court on Friday but it remains unclear if they have discussed a possible settlement. Judge Azcarate gave the two parties until Friday to reach a settlement if they wanted to do so. Angenette Levy of Law & Crime reported that the judge was “no nonsense as usual” and that Mr Depp’s legal team...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy