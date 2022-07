BLAIR CO., Pa. (WJAC) — Pinecroft Volunteer Fire Company, in Blair County, hosted a kids carnival Saturday. But here's the kicker: it was organized by a ten-year-old girl. This for-kids-by-kids carnival sought to raise money for the fire company. The deputy chief told 6 News their big needs right now are new equipment, as well as new trucks to replace their aging fleet.

