The Colorado Avalanche spent the first five rounds of last week’s NHL Entry Draft as spectators. Executive vice president and general manager Joe Sakic, recently named the winner of the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award in the NHL, had traded away much of his 2022 Draft capital to build the roster that won his team its first Stanley Cup in 21 years. He also spent some of that acquiring a goaltender just before the draft began.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO