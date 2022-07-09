ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Schenectady hosts sixth electric city comic con

The sixth electric city comic con is happening today in Schenectady.

NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga children’s museum reopens in a new home

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the grand opening of the Children’s Museum at Saratoga, a newly-relocated museum now at home at a historic Saratoga Springs location. The move is the end of a lengthy renovation project, comprising $3.1 million of work.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Troy Record

River Festival returning to Collar City July 17

TROY, N.Y. — The Downtown Troy Business Improvement District welcomes all to historic River Street in Downtown Troy for River Festival on July 17 from 11 am to 5 pm. River Festival is a free-to-attend thoughtfully curated celebration of art, music, handmade crafts, and culture that’s fun for all ages to experience.
TROY, NY
nomadlawyer.org

Saratoga Springs: Top 8 Best Places To Visit Saratoga Springs,New York

Saratoga Springs is a city in the Saratoga County, east-central New York. It is located in the Hudson River Valley, just west of the Hudson River. It is approximately 30 miles (48km) north of Albany. Saratoga Springs is positively vibrant, literally and metaphorically. It is a lively and vibrant destination. The natural spring waters that gave Saratoga Springs their name are a top tourist attraction for over a century. The healing waters of these waters are still a draw for visitors today.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Sneakers, hoodies wanted for ‘Kicks for Kids’ project

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, local businesses joined Pastor Charlie of Victory Church at its Colonie location on Central Avenue to announce “Kicks for Kids,” a community project in support of Capital Region youth. Mohawk Auto Group and DeCrescente Distributing Company are collecting new, name-brand sneakers and hoodies to donate to the cause.
COLONIE, NY
informnny.com

Stewart’s Shops celebrating 101 years of making ice cream

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shops is celebrating its 101st anniversary this year and is highlighting the history of the company in honor of its birthday. The company reminded customers that their ice cream originally started as Dake’s Delicious Ice Cream in 1921. According to the company, the Dake brothers grew up on a dairy farm near Middle Grove, New York. They realized there was a market for ice cream after selling 4,000 gallons of ice cream in their first year.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Office of Cannabis Management accuses 52 businesses of illicit sales

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Slow and steady wins the race, but it appears some businesses are tired of waiting for New York to launch cannabis retail. The Office of Cannabis Management accuses 52 businesses of labeling themselves “legal cannabis dispensaries”, although the state hasn’t yet issued any licenses. They’re also accused of “gifting” — taking donations or selling other products, then including free gifts, like cannabis flowers or infused products like gummies.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Schenectady rotary hosts cornhole fundraiser

It was a happy fundraiser in Schenectady Sunday for a community cornhole event. Teams spread out – tossing bags back and forth at Jerry Burrell Park. The rotary club hopes to make this an annual event to raise money for the local community. Nearly three dozen teams competed. Money...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society holds adoption event

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is at capacity with 375 animals under their care. 284 animals are living at the shelter while the rest stay with foster homes. Whitney Philippi, Vice President for Development, said summers are usually busy for animal shelters but a few...
HUDSON, NY
NYS Music

Happy Hour Heroes: Moe Play Better Than The Dead in Albany Free-For-All

Making the most of an unfortunate and potentially volatile situation, a free moe. concert at the Empire State Plaza in Albany was music to the ears of disappointed Deadheads and plenty of moe.rons on Wednesday, July 6. With many fans already on the road when late afternoon news broke that Dead and Company had suddenly cancelled their show at SPAC, live music lovers didn’t have to look very far to find their fix.
ALBANY, NY
jambands

Dave Matthews Band Bust Out “Pay for What You Get” at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Photo Credit: Sanjay Suchak — On Friday night, Dave Matthews Band kicked off a two-night stand at the historic Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The ensemble’s stand on July 8 marked their 41st performance at the fabled outdoor amphitheater, which was met with a fitting start when the troupe began the show with “#41” off their 1996 LP,Crash. Night two was met with other memorable moments, including a bust out of “Pay for What You Get.”
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga County DMV to be open for extended hours

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — All Saratoga County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be operating with extended hours starting Monday, July 11. These extended hours apply to the Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, and Wilton DMV locations. These locations will now be open from 8 a.m. to 4:45...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs businesses gear up for start of racing season

Downtown Saratoga Springs is filled with excitement this week, because the racing season gets underway on Thursday. Businesses are hoping to see pre-pandemic sizes crowds. Saratoga Tea & Honey is preparing for its seventh track season. The business has always been connected to horses. The shop opened on Kentucky Derby...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
PIX11

NY Thruway cashless tolling complaints roll in, lawmaker says

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Sen. Joe Griffo said he’s been hearing complaints about overcharges on the New York State Thruway. “I had several here initially, this was just something very routine for me. Several people calling we had this problem, so we made the inquiry and suggested that they look at and hopefully fix it,” stated […]
POLITICS
WNYT

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is full

It’s a full house at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. The Menands shelter needs help finding homes for multiple animals. They will be open for adoptions Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m…. All adoption fees for dogs one year and older are one-hundred dollars until the end of...
MENANDS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

VIA Aquarium gets 1 in 30 million orange lobster

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Once every 30 million lobsters, a chosen one is born. A rare genetic defect can turn a lobster’s hide any number of colors, from white to blue to calico. At VIA Aquarium in Rotterdam, you can take a look at one such creature. Originating in the waters off Newfoundland, Canada, this […]
ROTTERDAM, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Albany JCC raises money for food pantry

There was no shortage of smells, flavors and competitiveness at the Battle of the BBQ on Sunday. “We’re going to do a dipping sauce, but it’s kind of a secret,” competitor Eric Lustgarten said. “That’s how we won three years ago. So we’re going to keep doing that.”
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Amsterdam nonprofit offers household essentials

Giving back to her community and helping those in need is how Nicolle Ragone says she honors the memory of her daughter, who died in 2014. “My daughter passed away. And she was a handicapped child. She was at home, 100% care, and to be honest, I didn’t know what to do with my hands,” Ragone said, “and I noticed that the people in my area needed stuff like an extra roll of paper towels, you know, things of that nature, so I just started buying extra.”
AMSTERDAM, NY

