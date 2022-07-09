Schenectady hosts sixth electric city comic con

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shops is celebrating its 101st anniversary this year and is highlighting the history of the company in honor of its birthday. The company reminded customers that their ice cream originally started as Dake’s Delicious Ice Cream in 1921. According to the company, the Dake brothers grew up on a dairy farm near Middle Grove, New York. They realized there was a market for ice cream after selling 4,000 gallons of ice cream in their first year.

BALLSTON SPA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO