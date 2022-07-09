Schenectady hosts sixth electric city comic con

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the grand opening of the Children’s Museum at Saratoga, a newly-relocated museum now at home at a historic Saratoga Springs location. The move is the end of a lengthy renovation project, comprising $3.1 million of work.
TROY, N.Y. — The Downtown Troy Business Improvement District welcomes all to historic River Street in Downtown Troy for River Festival on July 17 from 11 am to 5 pm. River Festival is a free-to-attend thoughtfully curated celebration of art, music, handmade crafts, and culture that’s fun for all ages to experience.
SARATOGA SPRINGS – The Children’s Museum at Saratoga Springs has cut the ribbon on its new space at Saratoga Spa State Park. The museum is expecting big crowds, so it’s using timed tickets to make sure guests have a good experience. The current exhibit focuses on the...
Saratoga Springs is a city in the Saratoga County, east-central New York. It is located in the Hudson River Valley, just west of the Hudson River. It is approximately 30 miles (48km) north of Albany. Saratoga Springs is positively vibrant, literally and metaphorically. It is a lively and vibrant destination. The natural spring waters that gave Saratoga Springs their name are a top tourist attraction for over a century. The healing waters of these waters are still a draw for visitors today.
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, local businesses joined Pastor Charlie of Victory Church at its Colonie location on Central Avenue to announce “Kicks for Kids,” a community project in support of Capital Region youth. Mohawk Auto Group and DeCrescente Distributing Company are collecting new, name-brand sneakers and hoodies to donate to the cause.
A popular restaurant in New York state is set to close at the end of this month. Last week the owners of The Kitchen Table restaurant in Albany announced they would be closing up shop at the end of the month.
NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shops is celebrating its 101st anniversary this year and is highlighting the history of the company in honor of its birthday. The company reminded customers that their ice cream originally started as Dake’s Delicious Ice Cream in 1921. According to the company, the Dake brothers grew up on a dairy farm near Middle Grove, New York. They realized there was a market for ice cream after selling 4,000 gallons of ice cream in their first year.
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Slow and steady wins the race, but it appears some businesses are tired of waiting for New York to launch cannabis retail. The Office of Cannabis Management accuses 52 businesses of labeling themselves “legal cannabis dispensaries”, although the state hasn’t yet issued any licenses. They’re also accused of “gifting” — taking donations or selling other products, then including free gifts, like cannabis flowers or infused products like gummies.
It was a happy fundraiser in Schenectady Sunday for a community cornhole event. Teams spread out – tossing bags back and forth at Jerry Burrell Park. The rotary club hopes to make this an annual event to raise money for the local community. Nearly three dozen teams competed. Money...
MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is at capacity with 375 animals under their care. 284 animals are living at the shelter while the rest stay with foster homes. Whitney Philippi, Vice President for Development, said summers are usually busy for animal shelters but a few...
Making the most of an unfortunate and potentially volatile situation, a free moe. concert at the Empire State Plaza in Albany was music to the ears of disappointed Deadheads and plenty of moe.rons on Wednesday, July 6. With many fans already on the road when late afternoon news broke that Dead and Company had suddenly cancelled their show at SPAC, live music lovers didn’t have to look very far to find their fix.
Almost exactly a month after Kim Ashe-McPherson resigned her seat on the Troy City Council, the council has officially filled the vacancy in District Two. Steven Figueroa was sworn-in Thursday night by Troy Mayor Patrick Madden.
Photo Credit: Sanjay Suchak — On Friday night, Dave Matthews Band kicked off a two-night stand at the historic Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The ensemble’s stand on July 8 marked their 41st performance at the fabled outdoor amphitheater, which was met with a fitting start when the troupe began the show with “#41” off their 1996 LP,Crash. Night two was met with other memorable moments, including a bust out of “Pay for What You Get.”
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — All Saratoga County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be operating with extended hours starting Monday, July 11. These extended hours apply to the Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, and Wilton DMV locations. These locations will now be open from 8 a.m. to 4:45...
Downtown Saratoga Springs is filled with excitement this week, because the racing season gets underway on Thursday. Businesses are hoping to see pre-pandemic sizes crowds. Saratoga Tea & Honey is preparing for its seventh track season. The business has always been connected to horses. The shop opened on Kentucky Derby...
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Sen. Joe Griffo said he’s been hearing complaints about overcharges on the New York State Thruway. “I had several here initially, this was just something very routine for me. Several people calling we had this problem, so we made the inquiry and suggested that they look at and hopefully fix it,” stated […]
It’s a full house at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. The Menands shelter needs help finding homes for multiple animals. They will be open for adoptions Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m…. All adoption fees for dogs one year and older are one-hundred dollars until the end of...
ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Once every 30 million lobsters, a chosen one is born. A rare genetic defect can turn a lobster’s hide any number of colors, from white to blue to calico. At VIA Aquarium in Rotterdam, you can take a look at one such creature. Originating in the waters off Newfoundland, Canada, this […]
There was no shortage of smells, flavors and competitiveness at the Battle of the BBQ on Sunday. “We’re going to do a dipping sauce, but it’s kind of a secret,” competitor Eric Lustgarten said. “That’s how we won three years ago. So we’re going to keep doing that.”
Giving back to her community and helping those in need is how Nicolle Ragone says she honors the memory of her daughter, who died in 2014. “My daughter passed away. And she was a handicapped child. She was at home, 100% care, and to be honest, I didn’t know what to do with my hands,” Ragone said, “and I noticed that the people in my area needed stuff like an extra roll of paper towels, you know, things of that nature, so I just started buying extra.”
