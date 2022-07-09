ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Nick Fortes catching for Marlins on Saturday

By Matthew Lo
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is batting ninth in Saturday's game against...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Phillies' Matt Vierling absent Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

William Contreras on Braves' bench Monday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud is starting at catcher over Contreras and hitting seventh. Marcell Ozuna is the Braves' designated hitter again. numberFire’s models project d'Arnaud for 7.6 FanDuel...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
State
New York State
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini in Brewers' Sunday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana. Our models project Caratini for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.6...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Mauricio Dubon not in lineup for Houston on Sunday

Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Dubon is being replaced at shortstop by Jeremy Pena versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 135 plate appearances this season, Dubon has a .211 batting average with a .565 OPS, 3 home runs, 17...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.”
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Stallings
Yardbarker

Bohm Leads Phillies to Win in Series Opener

Alec Bohm, who hadn't logged a home run in over 106 plate appearances, hit two off of Adam Wainwright on Friday night. Because baseball. His solo shots would be the only two runs of the game, as the Philadelphia Phillies' offense largely went down quietly against the St. Louis Cardinals' ace.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Gary Sanchez starting Saturday for Minnesota

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Sanchez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. Our models project Sanchez for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Matthew Batten sitting for Padres on Monday

San Diego Padres infielder Matthew Batten is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Batten is being replaced at third base by Manny Machado versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. In 7 plate appearances this season, Batten has a .167 batting average with a .452...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#Fortes
numberfire.com

Gilberto Celestino in Twins' Saturday lineup

Minnesota Twins outfielder Gilberto Celestino is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Celestino is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. Our models project Celestino for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.2...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Kyle Garlick starting for Twins Saturday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Kyle Garlick is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Garlick is getting the nod in right field, batting third in the order versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. Our models project Garlick for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.8 RBI...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Luke Maile in Guardians' Saturday lineup

Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Maile is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Jonathan Heasley. Our models project Maile for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Joey Bart not in Giants' lineup Saturday afternoon

San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bart is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Wynns versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. In 115 plate appearances this season, Bart has a .155 batting average with a .586 OPS, 4...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Matt Vierling starting for Phillies on Saturday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Vierling is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson. Our models project Vierling for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.5...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Sam Haggerty batting ninth for Seattle on Sunday

Seattle Mariners infielder Sam Haggerty is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Haggerty will start in right field on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Max Castillo and Toronto. Dylan Moore moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Haggerty for 7.3 FanDuel points on...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Mike Yastrzemski starting Saturday for Giants

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Yastrzemski is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. Our models project Yastrzemski for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Sheldon Neuse starting Saturday for Athletics

Oakland Athletics infielder Sheldon Neuse is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astors. Neuse is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. Our models project Neuse for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy