Through Climb Back to .500, Mariners Have Found Hope

By Benjamin Ranieri
 2 days ago

After wins against the Blue Jays on Thursday and Friday, the Mariners have finally reached and eclipsed .500 again. This is an impressive feat, considering a dismal start to the season. Now, reaching the .500 mark on July 6 may not be what the organization or fans had in mind, but it has given hope to a season that looked lost.

Of course, hope is the last thing a Mariners fan suffering from a 20-year playoff drought wants to hear about, but bear with me. We have seen years of the Mariners trying to piece together an aging core of players, with little payroll flexibility and no farm system to speak of. We have seen very bad teams, good teams and everything in between.

All most fans want is for the team to have good players and try to win. Sounds simple enough, right? Well, for years the Mariners neglected to build a farm system or build around young players who could sustain playoff runs, and now they have done just that.

Young position players like Ty France, J.P. Crawford and Julio Rodríguez are going to be around for a long time. Having a controllable, young position player core is not something Seattle has had in quite some time.

The pitching staff has been anchored by a big free agent acquisition in Robbie Ray and two young starters with terrific upside in George Kirby and Logan Gilbert.

This team got off to a truly terrible start. Offseason acquisitions did not perform, and the bullpen was seemingly on a mission to prove offseason regression questions correct. Over the last month, this team has flipped the script completely and given themselves a chance.

While the offense has struggled mightily, the starting pitching has been fantastic almost all season, keeping them in games night in and night out. Injuries and suspensions have sapped the team of many of their best offensive performers for lengthy stretches.

Through all of this, the Mariners have turned back to much of their 2021 roots. "Chaos Ball" was a moniker this team lived by last year, relying on contributions coming from some unlikely sources.

If the Mariners are leading in a game right now, the confidence in the bullpen being able to hold a lead or keep them in a game long enough to come back has also nearly reached 2021 levels.

While the depth on the roster is not good, this team has positioned itself nicely. With the trade deadline looming, Seattle can and should acquire whatever is needed to supplement the roster.

Not to mention is the fact this roster is going to be bolstered by two huge in-house additions. Kyle Lewis is on a rehab stint right now and Mitch Haniger may not be very far behind.

Jesse Winker will return from suspension soon as well, and the Mariners could have a shot to have their full and preferred roster together for the first time this season. Now what happens over the next few weeks could very well determine if Seattle has the firepower to sustain a playoff run, but the hope is certainly there.

No matter how much pessimism there is, this team has put itself in a position to compete.

