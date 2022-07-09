ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Suicide Prevention Lifeline changes numbers, gives easier access to help

By Amri Wilder
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n2BpX_0gaC8h4L00

(WTVO) — Starting next week, states will roll out “988” as the new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number.

It is similar to how people can call 911 for emergencies. This has been in works for years, and it will give people in need easier access to help, according to advocates.

“Maybe had my son known that there was a number he could call and ask for help, he would have used it,” said Xavier Whitford, executive director of the Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation .

Whitford lost her son to suicide in 2014. She now runs a foundation in his name, which provides support for those facing mental health challenges, or for those affected by suicide. Whitford thinks that changing the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number from ten to three digits is a crucial change.

“The 3 digit is going to be easier for people to remember when they are experiencing a crisis or someone they know is experiencing a crisis, to be able to call and they get connected to a crisis counselor,” Whitford said.

Joanna De Leon is the owner of Rockford-based Relevé Counseling . She said that having 24/7 access to help is the biggest part.

“The texting feature is now available to people,” De Leon said. “So, in this day and age, we don’t make phone calls anymore, the younger generation really loves to text, and it makes it easier and gives you that comfort of something familiar when you’re reaching out for something that could be really hard or difficult in your life that you need help with.”

Both De Leon and Whitford agree that people should not go through anything alone.

“Statically, its proven that if you have a least one person in your life, or one person that you can reach out to, when you feeling that way, your chances of going through with those actions are cut down significantly,” Whitford said.

Whitford added that anyone in need should not hesitate for help, no matter how hard it might be.

“Also it’s about training people early on that when you’re dealing with mental health or you’re feeling suicidal, that you have to be trained almost to be able to reach out to help, because our brain tells us when we’re in that moment, or in that situation, that we’re alone, that nobody cares, that there’s nobody there to help.”

Residents can also text “988” and they will be connected with a local crisis center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Health
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Wisconsin parents charged after their toddler ingested deadly fentanyl

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The parents of a Green Bay toddler who died after ingesting fentanyl have been charged with child neglect resulting in death. According to a criminal complaint, the father of the 18-month-old child told police that he, the toddler’s mother and the boy laid down for a nap on May 3 and when he woke up he found the child wasn’t breathing.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Parole denied for Manson follower charged in 1969 slayings: ‘They said he lacks empathy’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California panel on Friday denied parole for a follower of cult leader Charles Manson convicted of slayings more than a half-century ago. Bruce Davis was previously recommended for parole seven times, but those findings were rejected by three consecutive governors. Parole commissioners told the 79-year-old Davis to try again in three years.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Relev Counseling
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

CDC: Mask up while indoors

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging Americans to put masks back on in response to rising COVID-19 cases. The CDC reported that 32% of the population should be wearing masks while indoors, and nearly 32% should be considering the measure based on individual risk. Data from Johns Hopkins University […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit Police ask for help identifying shoplifting suspect

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify a shoplifting suspect. It happened at the YN Tobacco, 1809 S. Riverside Dr., on Saturday. A male and female reportedly participated in what the Beloit Police Department called “Free for All Friday. Unfortunately it was a Saturday when this […]
BELOIT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Robbers steal cash, booze from Rockford gas station

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for two “younger-looking” men who held up a Fas Guel gas station on 11th Street early Saturday morning. According to police, the robbery happened around 5:50 a.m. while the clerk was outside the building. The suspects approached with a handgun and followed the clerk back inside the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WebMD

The Long Journey to a Diagnosis Comes to an End

In the back of my mind, I wanted the doctor to be wrong. I wanted my diagnosis to stay a torn meniscus. Anything else seemed more complicated and more to deal with. But his instincts were right, and the second MRI came back with no tear in my knee. Is it possible it healed between the time of the first MRI and the second? Presumably possible, but highly unlikely.
HEALTH
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Waitress cons 99-year-old for nearly $600K to spend on vacations: investigators

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Investigators in Florida say they uncovered a massive fraud scheme thanks to a tip from the brother of a 99-year-old victim. Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sheena Russell, 45, on Wednesday on suspicion of grand theft, fraud and exploitation. Russell is accused of taking nearly $600,000 from a woman’s account to spend on extravagant vacations and bills.
DESTIN, FL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police investigate traffic crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police investigated a crash Monday night. It happened at the intersection of Kishwaukee and Oak Streets around 7:35 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They reported non life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. Police asked residents to avoid the area so...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Here’s where gas prices have dropped the most

(The Hill) – Gas prices across the country have fallen over the past several weeks, with the national average dropping about 34 cents from nearly $5.02 last month. Most states have seen prices drop more than a quarter since the national average peaked on June 14 and some states have witnessed nearly 50-cent declines, though prices have ticked up in a handful of states.
TRAFFIC
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Ford expands recall after engine fires, recommends parking outside

DETROIT (WRIC) — Ford Motor Company is expanding a national recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires. The initial recall in May was in response to fires that the company said could happen even while engines were off and extended to 39,000 vehicles. Ford said they didn’t know what was causing the fires but that only 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs were being affected.
DETROIT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy