Kingsport, TN

Roland "Ron" Calvin

Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

KINGSPORT - Roland "Ron" Calvin, 77,...

www.timesnews.net

Thelma Louise Stapleton Collins Livesay

Thelma Louise Stapleton Collins Livesay, age 92, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022. She was born April 12, 1930 to Dave and Kate Brown Stapleton in Lee Valley, Tennessee (Clinch Valley). She was a member of First Baptist Church of Rogersville. She was retired from International Printing Pressmens and Assistant Union of North America.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Harold D. McKinney

ROGERSVILLE - Harold D. McKinney, age 79, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 10, 2022, after an extended illness. He was born in Knoxville, TN and married Ann Couch McKinney in 1965. He moved to Rogersville and became a State Farm Insurance Agent for 43 years. He made many friends and many acquaintances too numerous to mention. He played for King David and the Pyramids Band as bass guitarist, when he was in high school. Harold enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, and metal detecting. Harold was an active member of Big Creek Baptist Church for 40 years where he served as Choir director and Deacon. He then became a member of First Baptist Church of Rogersville where he served as Deacon and sang in the choir. He attended faithfully until his health declined.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Keith Fortner

KINGSPORT - Keith Fortner, 56, of Kingsport, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC. He was born to Jeanette (Darnell) Fortner and the late Morgan Fortner. Keith was a member of the Baptist faith, he was raised attending Bloomingdale Baptist Church. Keith graduated from Sullivan North High School.
KINGSPORT, TN
Patricia “Patty” Castle Reese

KINGSPORT - Patricia “Patty” Castle Reese, 62, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, July 9, 2022, Church Hill Post-Acute Rehabilitation Center after a period of declining health. She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport. Patty was a former employee of MR Cleaners. She enjoyed her...
KINGSPORT, TN
Betty Ruth Sharp

KINGSPORT - Betty Ruth Sharp, 75, peacefully passed away on July 10, 2022 at her home in Kingsport, Tennessee. She was born on November 14, 1946 in Jellico, Tennessee, the daughter of J. Will Sharp and Nola Marcina (Lay) Sharp. She graduated from Whitley County High School and then Cumberland...
KINGSPORT, TN
Lillie Mae Fields

GATE CITY, VA - Lillie Mae Fields, 85, Gate City, VA passed away, Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Gate city Funeral Home at www.gatecityfunerals.com and Gate City Facebook Page.
GATE CITY, VA
Troy H. Parham, III

Troy H Parham III, 78, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on July 4, 2022. He was born on April 8, 1944, in Kingsport, TN to the late Troy and Virginia Hawk Parham. He was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and Mars Hill University in North Carolina with a BS in Math. Troy started his business career with J.C. Bradford & Co. and continued in financial planning for almost 50 years. He was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Kingsport where he served faithfully in the sanctuary choir and as a Sunday School teacher. Troy was also a long-time member of the Kiwanis club. He met the love of his life, Ruth Ramirez Parham at Mars Hill University.
KINGSPORT, TN
Henry Lee "Papaw" Robinson

NICKELSVILLE, VA - Henry Lee "Papaw" Robinson, 58, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
WEBER CITY, VA
Wilma Jean (Kindle) Tomlinson

DUFFIELD, VA - Wilma Jean (Kindle) Tomlinson, 94, Duffield, VA passed away, Thursday, July 7, 2022, at NHC Healthcare, as her daughter was lovingly holding her hand. Wilma was born in Scott County, VA, and was the daughter of Roy and Annie (Bostic) Kindle. Wilma’s dream was to be a...
DUFFIELD, VA
William “Bill” Craddock

KINGSPORT - William “Bill” Craddock, 88, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Bill served his country in the U.S Air Force. Bill was a member of the Kingsport Masonic Lodge #688 for over 50 years attaining the position of Grandmaster in 2003 he remained active until his health no longer permitted. He was very active in all of the community outreach provided by the masonic lodge and received numerous accolades for his service. Bill was awarded an honorary diploma from Volunteer High School in 2019. He was a devoted member of Kingsport Methodist Church.
KINGSPORT, TN
Virginia “Ginny” Stokes Peters

GATE CITY - Virginia “Ginny” Stokes Peters, 86, Gate City, Virginia passed away, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Holston Valley Hospital, Kingsport, TN. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Gate City Funeral Home; a funeral service will immediately follow in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with David Salley officiating. Judy McConnell will provide music.
GATE CITY, VA
Sylvia Morin

COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Sylvia Leigh Cox Morin, 76, of Colonial Heights, Tennessee, passed away at Holston Valley Medical Center, in Kingsport, Tennessee, on Monday morning, July 4, 2022. Sylvia was born in Kingsport to the late Ennis Howard and Mildred Lilly Cox. Mrs. Morin lived in the Kingsport area most...
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, TN
Obituaries
Phyllis C. Ford

COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Phyllis C. Ford, 77, of the Colonial Heights community, Kingsport, went to be with her Heavenly Father Thursday, July 7th, 2022, following a lengthy illness. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m., Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Gate City Funeral Home. Services will be...
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, TN
G.C. Greer

KINGSPORT - G.C. Greer, age 93, of Kingsport, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 9, 2022. G.C. was a proud veteran of the Korean War, who served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired after 40 + years of service at the Meade Corp. He was a member of the Darthula Baptist Church attending until his health declined.
KINGSPORT, TN
Minding Your Business: The casino is learning ground for us all

There’s a lot going on in the Tri-Cities at the moment. Bristol just launched its temporary casino, and Kingsport is preparing to start its week of Fun Fest events. Below are a few bits of business and event news that will hopefully offer a little fun. • According to...
KINGSPORT, TN
Out & About

The Reece Museum at East Tennessee State University presents “Local Art in the Age of the 2020 Global Pandemic,” an exhibition featuring the work of 40 artists living or working in Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District during the early days of the pandemic. The exhibition is on display now through Sept. 30. A public reception will be held Aug. 25 from 5-7 p.m. The Reece Museum is located on the campus of ETSU and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information visit etsu.edu/reece or call 423-439-4392.
KINGSPORT, TN
Jonesborough searching for a new town recorder

Jonesborough is in search of a town recorder for the second time in two years after Pay Ryder, who was hired to the job in October, retired recently. "We pulled Pat out of retirement and I think he discovered he enjoys retirement," Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said Monday, adding that the town "thinks the world of him."
JONESBOROUGH, TN
West-leading Axmen blank East-leading Sock Puppets

KINGSPORT — Game 1 goes to the Axmen. Kingsport scored five runs in the seventh inning to highlight a 7-0 Appalachian League baseball win over the Burlington Sock Puppets on Monday at Hunter Wright Stadium. Kingsport (23-9) and Burlington (25-9) lead the West and East divisions. Their two-game series...
KINGSPORT, TN
Mount Carmel Senior Center featured in state magazine

MOUNT CARMEL — Members of the Mount Carmel Senior Center were featured in the 2021 Annual Report from the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) and Tennessee Nutrition and Consumer Education Program (TNCEP), which is run by the University of Tennessee Extension Office. The publication mentioned the senior...
MOUNT CARMEL, TN

