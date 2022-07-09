Planned Parenthood of Tennessee spokesperson 'encouraged' by Biden's executive order on abortion access

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that seeks to limit state bans or restrictions on abortion access.

The intention of the order was said to be the protection of access to abortion medication and contraception and assurance of emergency medical care for pregnant women suffering from pregnancy loss. It is also meant to assist in protecting patient privacy.

The CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi, Ashley Coffield, released the following statement in response to the order.