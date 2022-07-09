ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planned Parenthood of Tennessee spokesperson 'encouraged' by Biden's executive order on abortion access

By Darby McCarthy
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that seeks to limit state bans or restrictions on abortion access.

The intention of the order was said to be the protection of access to abortion medication and contraception and assurance of emergency medical care for pregnant women suffering from pregnancy loss. It is also meant to assist in protecting patient privacy.

The CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi, Ashley Coffield, released the following statement in response to the order.

“The loss of abortion rights in Tennessee is a public health emergency, and I’m grateful for any federal action that leads to safe and legal access to abortion. With Governor Bill Lee’s extreme abortion ban in effect, we need an urgent response to ensure people get the essential health care they need. I’m encouraged that the administration is reaffirming its commitment to abortion access, but ultimately, this is a state issue, and we must elect leaders in Tennessee who will support abortion care.”

Comments / 20

AP_001843.1e1cf7b3d0bf4fdca870da153f5768d1.1730
1d ago

They just don’t like our constitution or any decisions that go against their hate America agenda! Crime is their motive and money and power over the people.

Reply
9
momof06
2d ago

Ofcourse she is. She needs the income from these poor babies. I'm so thankful to be in Tennessee where we stand for life.

Reply(6)
12
Thomas Humphrey
2d ago

I'm not surprised that Biden forgets we are a Constitutional Republic not a Democracy.

Reply(3)
15
