College Station Road Remains Closed for Now

The Walton County Board of Commissions regularly July meeting is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Historic County Courthouse, 111 South Broad Street in Monroe. Items of interest on the agenda include consideration of a Agritourism vacation farm on a 16.58-acre H.D. Atha Road property in the Covington area. The plan is to build three silo cabins for vacationers to spend overnight stays learning about life on a small farm in Walton County. Commissioners will also consider a 37-home subdivision on 54 acres on P.J. East Road, also in the Covington area of Walton County. Also on the agenda to consider is approval for a rabbit rescue by members of the Gauntt family at a location on Gauntt Road in the Oxford area of Walton County.

WALTON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO