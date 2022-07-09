ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, GA

College Station Road Remains Closed for Now

By WUGA
wuga.org
 2 days ago

Part of College Station Road remains closed after a water main burst last week. The massive water main rupture spewed about 400...

www.wuga.org

WGAU

Stretch of College Station Road is closed indefinitely

There is a traffic heads up on College Station Road in Athens: the stretch of College Station that has been closed since a water main break two weeks ago will remain closed til further notice. There will be testing for underground voids beneath College Station from Riverbend Road to the Outer Loop entrance ramp. City Hall says the goal is to have the road reopened before the August 17 start of the University of Georgia’s fall semester classes.
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Storms, flooding damages roads near Covington

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — After storms rolled through north Georgia Saturday morning, Newton County is warning drivers to avoid areas near a highway. County leaders sent an alert Saturday afternoon, saying the storm's aftermath has damaged roads near Highway 212. Flooding caused the street to cave in along Fincher...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
County
Clarke County, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
CBS 46

PHOTOS: Reports of wind, storm damage across North Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wind damage from thunderstorms that rolled through the area Friday night into Saturday morning appears to have been widespread, mostly taking down trees and branches and damaging nearby property. For example, Bells Ferry Road just south of the Little River bridge in Cherokee County is shut...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Boats burn at marina on Lake Lanier

Hall County Fire Rescuers were called to a marina on Lake Lanier Monday evening to extinguish a fire that engulfed three boats. The blaze broke out around 6:10 p.m. at Sunrise Cove Marina in south Hall County. Firefighters made an offensive attack to extinguish the flames before the fire spread...
HALL COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

3 arrested, accused of setting fire to Banks County pole barn

Banks County deputies arrested three Danielsville residents after they allegedly set fire to a large pole barn. The Friday fire destroyed the 3-month-old 2,400 square foot structure and around 100 bales of hay. The State Fire Marshal’s Office identifies the suspects as Mark Dwayne Kelly, 54, Tammy Kelly, 50, and...
BANKS COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Traffic
accesswdun.com

Motorcyclist injured after wreck on I-85 in Banks County

One person was injured Friday morning after a motorcycle accident on I-85 in Banks County. The accident happened at 8:54 a.m. on Interstate 85 northbound near mile marker 153. The Georgia State Patrol said George S. Johnson, 74, was traveling north on I-85 in the left lane. A tractor-trailer driving in front of Johnson changed lanes into the right lane. A draft on the back side of the tractor-trailer pushed Johnson off the roadway during the lane change.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County BOC meeting Tuesday to consider 3-cabin Agritourism farm; 37-home subdivision and a rabbit rescue facility

The Walton County Board of Commissions regularly July meeting is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Historic County Courthouse, 111 South Broad Street in Monroe. Items of interest on the agenda include consideration of a Agritourism vacation farm on a 16.58-acre H.D. Atha Road property in the Covington area. The plan is to build three silo cabins for vacationers to spend overnight stays learning about life on a small farm in Walton County. Commissioners will also consider a 37-home subdivision on 54 acres on P.J. East Road, also in the Covington area of Walton County. Also on the agenda to consider is approval for a rabbit rescue by members of the Gauntt family at a location on Gauntt Road in the Oxford area of Walton County.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Man killed during armed carjacking at Gwinnett Co. gas station identified

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Three are wanted in connection to an armed carjacking attempt that left one man dead at a Gwinnett County QT gas station on Sunday afternoon. Gwinnett County Police tell CBS46 that the incident happened in the parking lot at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle in Peachtree Corners.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Ultralight aircraft crash in White County seriously injures one man

The name of an approximately 80-year-old man critically injured in Friday afternoon’s ultralight aircraft crash at Mountain Air Park south of Cleveland has not been released yet. The incident was reported at 1:07 p.m. at the private grass runway, located off Airport Road in a rural part of White...
WHITE COUNTY, GA

