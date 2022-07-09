Photos Of Greenbelt Carjacking Suspects Released

Persons of Interest in Carjacking Photo Credit: Greenbelt City Police Department

Greenbelt Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects believed to be involved in an armed carjacking, authorities say.

The individuals pictured are considered to be persons of interest in the carjacking that occurred in the 7800 block of Hanover Parkway around 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, according to the Greenbelt City Police Department.

If anyone has information, please contact GPD at 301-474-7200 or greenbeltpd@greenbeltmd.gov.

