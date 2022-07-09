ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbelt, MD

Photos Of Greenbelt Carjacking Suspects Released

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SIYTG_0gaC7MC300
Persons of Interest in Carjacking Photo Credit: Greenbelt City Police Department

Greenbelt Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects believed to be involved in an armed carjacking, authorities say.

The individuals pictured are considered to be persons of interest in the carjacking that occurred in the 7800 block of Hanover Parkway around 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, according to the Greenbelt City Police Department.

If anyone has information, please contact GPD at 301-474-7200 or greenbeltpd@greenbeltmd.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man Exposed Himself At A Woodbridge Store: Police

Prince William County police are searching for a man they say exposed himself at a store on Friday, July 11, authorities said. Customers in a Lowe's at 13720 Smoketown Road in Woodbridge said the man exposed himself and made inappropriate gestures, an incident report said. The man ran out of the store when other shoppers entered the aisle with him, police added.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Daily Voice

Concern Grows For Missing Potomac Woman

Police are urging to come forward with any information on the disappearance of a Potomac woman, authorities say. Paulina Brovkin, 23, was last seen at her home in the 10600 block of Muirfield Drive around 9 a.m., Friday, July 8, according to Montgomery County police. Brovkin was last heard from...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenbelt, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Greenbelt, MD
City
Hanover, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Camera Footage from Fatal Crash Involving Baltimore City Police Officer Released

Footage has been released for a June collision in which a Baltimore City Police Officer fatally struck a man riding a scooter, authorities say. Officer Alexis Acosta was responding to an emergency call while in a marked police cruiser with activated lights and sirens when he struck a man in the intersection of East Biddle Street and North Milton Avenue around 12:40 p.m., on Tuesday, June 21, say Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Greenbelt Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Woman Hospitalized With 'Incapacitating Injuries' After Crashing Into Loveville Hookah Bar

A speeding driver was ejected by her vehicle after crashing into a Maryland hookah bar over the weekend, police announced. Mechanicsville resident Jessica Marie Myres, 27, was transported to an area trauma center with “incapacitating injuries” shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, after crashing into the Pax Lounge Hookah and Bar in the area of Point Lookout Road and Pin Cushion Road in Loveville.
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Eye On Annapolis

UPDATED: Two Shot Overnight In Annapolis, Gunman Still At Large

On July 10, 2022, at approximately 11:13pm, officers responded to the 1300 block of Tyler Ave, Annapolis, MD 21403 for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located two victims inside of a residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Through investigative means officers were able to determine that the victims were standing outside of the residence when they were shot. The suspects responsible for the shooting fled the area in a vehicle and were not located. An adult female was suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen and an adult male was suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks. The female was airlifted to a local trauma center and the male was transported by ground to the same trauma center, both victims were listed as being in stable condition.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Witnesses say Sunday evening carjacking involved known squeegee kid

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A frightening scene unfolded in downtown Baltimore last night as a food delivery driver became the victim of an attempted carjacking. Witnesses say the person accused of taking the vehicle was a known squeegee kid in the area. The carjacking unfolded just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday...
BALTIMORE, MD
truecrimedaily

Maryland man arrested after allegedly fatally stabbing sister

CHILLUM, Md. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man stands accused of fatally stabbing his 38-year-old sister. According to a news release from the Prince George's County Police Department, on July 7, at approximately 4:50 p.m., patrol officers responded to a report of unknown trouble in the 2000 block of Oglethorpe Street. At the scene, authorities reportedly found an unresponsive person, Nashanna Belnavis, inside the apartment.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
311K+
Followers
47K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy