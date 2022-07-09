ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Three men seek treatment after shooting in Jackson

By Leah Williams, Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3la4Ph_0gaC70rK00
(Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three men drove themselves to a hospital for treatment after a shooting that happened in Jackson on Friday, July 8.

Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at 3931 Hanging Moss Road. He said brothers Aaron Crockett, 21, and Kenyatta Mosley, 26, met Elijah Luckett, 19, to allegedly buy drugs from him.

According to Hearn, Luckett had a gun, which caused a fight between the three. Luckett allegedly shot Mosley, which caused Crockett to return fire.

The three men drove themselves to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) for treatment. They were listed in stable condition.

Hearn said charges haven’t been filed, but aggravated assault charges are pending.

