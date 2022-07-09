ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, IA

Adair County Arrest Report

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago

(Adair Co.) Two people were arrested on drug and theft charges in Adair County.

The Adair Police Department arrested Jackie Richardson, 56, and Lloyd Eugene Scaife, 47, both of Omaha, Nebraska, on July 5th after Kum & Go reported a theft. Both were charged with Theft 5th Degree and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 1st Offense. Bond was set at $1,300 cash or surety each.

In other activity, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dennis Blake Eddy, 24, of Orient, after Deputies were called to an accident on South School Street in Orient on July 3rd. Eddy was charged with Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offense. Eddy was held on $1,000 cash or surety bond.

Shane Sim Blackford, 30, of Lacona, was arrested July 7th on a warrant. Blackford was held on $5,000 cash or surety bond.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Three Arrests

(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports three arrests. Police arrested 40-year-old Jessie Wade Stauffer of Creston Friday at the Hanson Fitness parking lot. Officers transported Stauffer to the Union County Jail on a Driving While Barred charge. Police arrested 44-year-old Kameo Margaret Smith of Creston Friday for having an animal...
CRESTON, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report July 11

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Kevin Cooper, 41, of 5125 N.E. 23rd St., Pleasant Hill, was arrested on a warrant on an original charge of willful injury. David Dugan, 32, of 1908 Evelyn St., Perry, was arrested on a warrant on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report

(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested Aaron Lucas Allen, 37, of Red Oak, on Sunday for Stalking 1st Offense, Domestic Abuse Assault 1st Offense, and Harassment 3rd Degree. Allen was transported to the Law Enforcement Center where he was held on no bond. Edward Michael Liford, 60, of...
RED OAK, IA
KCRG.com

Adair County Sheriff’s Office find ‘human remains’

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 10th, 2022 at approximately 12:20 pm, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to check the well-being of a County resident. Officers arrived at a property in the area of Youngstown Trial at approximately 1:17 pm. While checking the area, officers on scene located human remains.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Adair County, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Adair County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Orient, IA
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
Western Iowa Today

Two trials to be held for an Atlantic man arrested for Attempted Murder, Arson and other charges

(Atlantic) Two trials will be held for an Atlantic man arrested for Attempted Murder, Arson and other charges. Anthony Asay, age 30, was charged with Arson 1st Degree, Attempted Murder and Assault Causing Bodily Injury or Mental Illness in connection with a house fire on Cedar Street on May 4th. The next day, Asay was charged with Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury, Assault Causing Bodily Injury or Mental Illness, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Interference with Official Acts. The charges stem from an alleged stabbing on Cedar Street. Asay was later taken into custody in the 1200 block of Birch Street in Atlantic. During the apprehension, he was uncooperative and resisted Officers.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic man sentenced to prison for Willful Injury

(Atlantic) An Atlantic man has been sentenced to prison for the charge of Willful Injury. According to court records, 20-year-old Michael Gehling reached a plea agreement on May 6th, pleading guilty to the charge of Willful Injury. The court dismissed the Attempted Murder charge. This charge stems from a stabbing incident near 6th and Pine Streets in Atlantic on April 4th. Gehling was sentenced to five years in prison for the charge of Willful Injury.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update: Missing man located

Update: Pottawattamie County Emergency Management says Bob Shamblen was located at 6:43 pm. His family has been notified and he is receiving medical care at this time. (Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Police Department is searching for 68-year-old Robert “Bob” Shamblen, who was reported missing today (Monday) by his wife. Robert has Alzheimer’s and was in contact with his wife via a prepaid cell phone stating “he was stuck in the woods”. Robert is described as a white male, 5’7”, 200 lbs, grey balding hair and eye glasses. He may be wearing a green and white shirt and jeans. He was last seen on Sunday when he went to bed and was gone by 9:00 this (Monday) morning. It is unknown exactly when he left.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KCCI.com

Semi-truck driver killed in crash on Highway 5

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A semi-truck driver is dead after a crash at the intersection of Highway 5 and Interstate 35 in West Des Moines on Monday night. Police say the driver was trying to merge but lost control and crashed into a ditch. The driver died at...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Adair Co#Kum Go#Lacona
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police investigating hit and run that left man critically injured

(Red Oak) A man was critically injured in a hit and run accident in Red Oak. The Red Oak Police Department is seeking the public’s help in the investigation. On Sunday at around 11:15 p.m., 57-year-old Pablo Rivera of Red Oak was riding a bicycle southbound at the intersection on N 8th Street and E Corning Street when a vehicle, traveling eastbound on Corning Street, struck the male and left the scene, leaving the man critically injured.
RED OAK, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa man dies in Sunday morning house fire

ALTOONA, IOWA (WHO) — A 73-year-old Iowa man has died after he was pulled from his burning home by firefighters early Sunday morning. According to a news release, the Altoona Fire Department was called to a home in the 1400 block of 5th Avenue SE at 2:40 a.m. on Sunday on a report of a house fire.
ALTOONA, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Report July 6, 2022

12:52am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical Call in the 1200 Block of Westwood Drive. 4:38am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical Call in the 200 Block of South Georgia Street. 4:49am: Jan Black requested an officer at 708 West Harrison Street to remove...
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Widespread Damage from Thunderstorms Across Greene County

A few severe thunderstorm warnings early Monday morning have caused widespread damage in Greene County. The National Weather Service issued the first warning at 4:09am for Greene County and a second warning was issued at 4:20am for southern Greene County, both expired at 4:45am. A third warning was issued for northeastern Greene County at 4:45am until 5:30am.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines woman charged with OWI following rollover accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) A Des Moines woman was charged for Operating While Intoxicated following an accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says on July 5th, at approximately 2:39 p.m., Deputies were made aware of an accident on York Avenue and 310th Street. The driver, 22-year-old Jessica Grau, told the Deputy that she was going too fast and lost control going north on the curve, rolling the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze. Jessica did not know where she was at and had slurred speech and red, bloodshot, watery eyes. The Deputy could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Jessica’s breath, and she admitted to recently drinking alcohol. A portable breath test show she had a blood alcohol content of .257.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police arrest Pottawattamie County Man on Drug-related and Other Charges

(Creston) A Council Bluffs man faces drug possession and other charges. Creston Police arrested 23-year-old Devion Alan Geesey of Council Bluffs early this morning at Sycamore and Montgomery Streets. Police transported Geesey to the Union County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana 1st offense, Interference with Official Acts, and False Reports on a 911 call. Authorities held him on a $1,600 cash bond.
Western Iowa Today

Audubon man injured in an ATV accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) An Audubon man suffered serious injuries in an ATV accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says at 3:22 a.m. on July 4th, dispatch received a call about a male who had hit a tree on an ATV and had severe head injuries. Panora EMS was en route. Deputies spoke to two men on scene who stated that 22-year-old Aaron Robert Gust had taken the ATV out for a ride and when he didn’t come back, they got worried and so they drove down the gravel road and found Gust laying in the ditch. The two men admitted to drinking.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man arrested Following Accident in Creston

(Creston) A two-vehicle accident leads to the arrest of a Creston man. Police say 19-year-old Adam Neal-Shepard Mcelwain faces charges of OWI after striking a parked vehicle on Sunday in Creston. According to the report, Mcelwain, driving a 1985 Pontiac Trans Am, attempted a burnout and lost control striking a...
CRESTON, IA
q957.com

Iowa police officers sue protesters

DES MOINES, IA (AP) — There’s a new twist on the George Floyd protests. Two Iowa police officers are taking the unusual move of suing six people who participated in a 2020 protest in Des Moines after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, accusing them of assault.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy