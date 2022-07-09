Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co.) Two people were arrested on drug and theft charges in Adair County.

The Adair Police Department arrested Jackie Richardson, 56, and Lloyd Eugene Scaife, 47, both of Omaha, Nebraska, on July 5th after Kum & Go reported a theft. Both were charged with Theft 5th Degree and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 1st Offense. Bond was set at $1,300 cash or surety each.

In other activity, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dennis Blake Eddy, 24, of Orient, after Deputies were called to an accident on South School Street in Orient on July 3rd. Eddy was charged with Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offense. Eddy was held on $1,000 cash or surety bond.

Shane Sim Blackford, 30, of Lacona, was arrested July 7th on a warrant. Blackford was held on $5,000 cash or surety bond.