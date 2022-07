The Vanderburgh Humane Society works hard to help the homeless pet population in the Evansville area. Not only are they a shelter, but they work to help local pet owners with low-cost spay and neuter clinics, and vaccine clinics. Unfortunately, they are bursting at the seams right now, and this morning showed up to 23 cats that were dumped on their property overnight.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO