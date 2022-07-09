ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Throwback To Marcus King’s 2019 Grand Ole Opry Debut

By Mary Claire Crabtree
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bMDly_0gaC6U2q00

You are living under a rock if you don’t know Marcus King by now. His blues/rock sound has taken country music by storm, and he has blown up.

In honor of his album dropping next month, I thought it would be fun to walk down memory lane to when King took to country music’s most historic stage, the Grand Ole Opry.

In 2019, King was only 23 years old, had released the hit “Goodbye Carolina” with the Marcus King Band, and was the new kid on the block. The Grand Ole Opry’s team documented his day leading up to his stepping on the Opry Stage.

“The first time I will walk into the Opry, I’ll be able to play it, which means a lot to me,” King states in the video opening.

The day of his opry debut starts at Carter Vintage Guitars in Nashville, TN. He sits down and picks a little while, giving the viewer a little backstory about his musical upbringing.

He talks about his family and the male figures in his life and how they shaped him growing up, “I never saw a good way to express your feelings other than playing music.”

King has had a guitar in his hand and has been writing lyrics for as long as he can remember.

After picking up his guitar, it is off to sound check. Every Opry performance comes with the tradition of a backstage jam session to loosen off the nerves. Maggie Rose, who would later accompany King on stage, popped by to sing with her friend.

Within a few hours, the announcer beckons the “23-year-old, 4th generation musician…simply a phenomenon” onto the stage.

With that, King made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry. A dream coming to life.

“Goodbye Carolina” at the Grand Ole Opry:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Hank Williams Jr. Speaks Out on Not Being a Member of the Grand Ole Opry

Hank Williams, Jr. is offering answers to one lingering question about his career. Why is he not a member of the Grand Ole Opry?. “Bocephus” was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2021, but he’s never been embraced by the “show that made country music famous.” His father was a member of the Opry, despite later being fired for missing too many shows. But his father’s firing has nothing to do with his own membership. The Grand Ole Opry simply isn’t something that Hank Williams Jr dreamed about.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Jesse Keith Whitley & Lorrie Morgan Join Darryl Worley For Performance Of “Don’t Close Your Eyes” At Keith Whitley Tribute Show In Nashville

Paying tribute to the late, great Keith Whitley. It always amazes me the impact that Keith Whitley had on country music in such a short career. He released his first solo album, an EP called A Hard Act to Follow, in 1984. He would go on to release only two full albums before his tragic death in 1989, with his third full-length album I Wonder Do You Think of Me coming out months after his death. Since then three posthumous albums of Whitley’s […] The post Jesse Keith Whitley & Lorrie Morgan Join Darryl Worley For Performance Of “Don’t Close Your Eyes” At Keith Whitley Tribute Show In Nashville first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Outsider.com

Country Rewind: The Legend of Alan Jackson Grows With Phantom Drum Performance During ‘Gone Country’ at 1994 ACM Awards

Alan Jackson was only five years into his career when he flexed at the 1994 ACM Awards with a rendition of “Gone Country” that included a phantom drum performance. Taking place more than 28 years ago at the 29th ACM Awards in May 1994, Alan’s performance should be nothing more than a footnote in ACM record books. Instead, it’s a footnote to Alan’s authentic nature, even though his performance was anything but.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Kellie Pickler’s Husband: Everything To Know About Kyle Jacobs & Their 11 Year Marriage

Kellie Pickler has everything that matters, and more! “Not all women want diamonds,” the fresh-faced country crooner posted to her Instagram account on April 28, 2022. “Some just want a cute farmhouse on 50 acres. With a wraparound porch to drink coffee on!!” The 36-year-old “Red High Heels” beauty captioned the meme, “So true.” But what would that idyllic porch be without the man of her dreams, country songwriter Kyle Jacobs?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Oprah Winfrey honours her sick father with an appreciation day and barbecue on Fourth of July

Oprah Winfrey has revealed how she celebrated her ill father, Vernon Winfrey, on Fourth of July, as she organised an appreciation day and barbecue just for him.The 68-year-old television host discussed her holiday celebrations in a recent Instagram post, where she acknowledged how she spent the day honouring her father with a barbeque.“So we’ve been planning a backyard barbecue that’s actually more than a backyard barbecue,” she said. “It’s for Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Day.”She went on to note how her father has been sick, which is why all of his loved ones came together to give him some “joy”...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus King
Person
Maggie Rose
Whiskey Riff

Watch Waylon Jennings And Wife Jessi Colter Crush A Cover Of “Suspicious Minds” Back In 1989

Back in 1989, one of country music’s most iconic couple’s, Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, took the stage to duet an old classic, “Suspicious Minds.”. First written and recorded by Mark James in 1968, it was made extremely popular by Elvis in 1969 and became the last #1 single of his career in the United States, and is now known as one of his signature songs.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Grand Ole Opry#The Marcus King Band#Tn
Outsider.com

Watch Johnny Cash, 71, Perform His Final Live Song Before His Death in 2003

Johnny Cash’s collection of No. 1 singles, Top 40 hits, and deep cuts rivals just about anyone who’s ever stepped foot in a recording studio. And for every Johnny Cash song—and there are hundreds—odds are there’s a fan who claims it as their favorite. From chart-toppers like “I Walk the Line” and “Ring of Fire” to “A Boy Named Sue” and “One Piece of a Time,” Cash’s catalog is an epic playlist for every occasion.
BRISTOL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

162K+
Followers
10K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy