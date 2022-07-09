ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Billy Corgan’s tea shop Madame ZuZu’s reopens Sunday in Highland Park

By Doug George, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago

Madame ZuZu’s, the tea shop and vegan cafe founded by Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, will reopen Sunday morning in Highland Park, according to an announcement on social media.

The 8:30 a.m. Sunday reopening updates a previous post on the cafe’s website about reopening Saturday.

“Billy and Chloe wish to personally welcome you back into our community. A select menu will be available to all, so please join us.”

Corgan and business partner Chloe Mendel run the cafe at 1876 1st Street.

“We look forward to coming together, #HPSTRONG,” their Facebook post said, addressing a community that was devastated earlier this week by a mass shooting at the downtown Fourth of July parade.

dgeorge@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 0

 

