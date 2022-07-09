Fallen Splendora Marine honored with park bench at Montgomery County Veterans Park

At 10:45 am Monday 911 got a call from BNSF Railroad reporting that one of their trains had struck a pedestrian along the east-west tracks along Old Highway 105. It was reported between Timber Switch and Weir Road. North Montgomery County Fire responded along with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and MCHD. Firefighters were able to locate the male who appeared to be in his 50s deceased near a railroad bridge about one-half mile west of Timber Switch. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn responded to the scene for the inquest and ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The male had no identification on his person, however, local residents say he was a homeless person living under the bridge near where he was found.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO