Montgomery County, TX

Fallen Splendora Marine honored with park bench at Montgomery County Veterans Park

By Sondra Hernandez
The Courier
The Courier
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Lance Cpl. Armando Hernandez had a way of making a home away from home for his fellow Marine brothers in Okinawa. He was the cook for his unit and held his fellow brothers together as he organized birthday...

www.yourconroenews.com

Related
The Courier

Bakers’ Signs honored for work at Conroe veterans park

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Judge Jimmie C. Edwards III had the vision for the monuments at The Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park and but it was the passion and artistry of Conroe-based Bakers’ Signs that made them a reality. The staff at...
CONROE, TX
Fort Bend Star

Work beginning on 2,000 home community near Rosenberg

A national developer has begun work on a new, 933-acre community near Rosenberg that could one day contain as many as 2,000 homes, according to a news release. Starwood Land, a Florida-based developer with projects in 10 states, is working with local developer Land Tejas to construct a master-planned community called Starbridge, according to the release.
ROSENBERG, TX
Community Impact Houston

IMPACTS ROUNDUP: Bliss Bakery opens in Clear Lake and more

Here is a roundup of business news around Clear Lake and League City. Bliss Bakery has opened in Clear Lake. The bakery at 18333 Egret Bay Blvd., Ste. 135, Houston, opened around mid-May. The business sells various cakes and desserts, including cheesecakes, ranging from $40-$65. 281-549-4342. www.blissbakerytx.com. Dam Fine Coffee...
kingwood.com

Please Help Find Their Next-Of-Kin

Harris County is requesting the public’s assistance in locating next-of-kin for the following deceased individuals. Please contact Harris County Forensic Investigations with any information leading to friends or family of the individuals listed. This is so sad. However I am actually surprised there are not more homeless dying in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man drowns in pool at NE Harris County park, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man has been pronounced dead after authorities say he drowned at a park in northeast Harris County on Sunday. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place in the 18040 block of Riverside Street in Sheldon around 4:50 p.m. at Magnolia Gardens Park.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
The Courier

Conroe Parks and Recreation activities

Bingo Prize Drive benefiting The Conroe Senior Center Drive Runs: Through July 15 Contact: Amanda Badnek, 936-522-3950, abadnek@cityofconroe.org The Conroe Senior Center is partnering with The City of Conroe's Totally Teen Camp Program and collecting bingo prizes as their community service project! Donation boxes are located at five centers from from June 15 through July 15. You can drop donations off at The Conroe Senior Center, The CK Ray Recreational Center, The Aquatic Center, The Activity Center and The Oscar Johnson Junior Community Center Monday through Friday. Please only donate new items! For more information...
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAN KILLED BY TRAIN

At 10:45 am Monday 911 got a call from BNSF Railroad reporting that one of their trains had struck a pedestrian along the east-west tracks along Old Highway 105. It was reported between Timber Switch and Weir Road. North Montgomery County Fire responded along with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and MCHD. Firefighters were able to locate the male who appeared to be in his 50s deceased near a railroad bridge about one-half mile west of Timber Switch. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn responded to the scene for the inquest and ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The male had no identification on his person, however, local residents say he was a homeless person living under the bridge near where he was found.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Grimes County firefighters contain structure fire

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -Central Grimes County Volunteer Fire Department gathered Saturday afternoon to put out a structure fire. The structure fire started off of County Road 185 in Grimes County. No one was in the house at the time of the structure fire. Smoke from the fire could be...
bluebonnetnews.com

Moss Hill man killed in Sunday night accident

A one-vehicle accident claimed the life of a 35-year-old Moss Hill man around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, July 11. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, the man was traveling southbound on SH 146 about two miles south of the SH 105 intersection in Moss Hill in a 2003 Chevy S-1500 truck when he left the roadway for an unknown reason.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Memorial held for mother killed in League City murder-suicide

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Family and friends gathered at the Fellowship Community Church in Kemah on Sunday to remember Julia Dyinka. The 43-year-old activist was described by loved ones as a proud Ukrainian mother who loved her three children and helped bring them to the U.S. just a few months ago because of the war.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Wharton County Sheriffs Office detains six after traffic stop

WHARTON County, Texas- Sunday morning a Wharton County Sheriffs Deputy tried to conduct a routine traffic stop on US 59 at 1162 when the vehicle refused to stop. The 2016 gray Dodge came to a halt at US 59 and CR 454. after reaching speeds of over 90 miles an hour. The suspect then fled as the deputy exited his vehicle. Multiple people fled the scene while six individuals were found laying down inside the bed of the truck. U-S border patrol was contacted where the found all six individuals to have entered illegally. They were detained and later released to Border Patrol. 33-year-old Robert Charles Bruines of Houston, Texas was apprehended and charged with Smuggling of Persons, Evading Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine, and two warrants out of Harris County for Indecency with a Child . The Wharton County Sheriffs thanks the El Campo Police Department for their assistance.
WHARTON COUNTY, TX
The Courier

The Courier

Montgomery County, TX
