Michigan State football is opening the parking lots earlier this football season in hopes of improving the gameday fan experience. The athletic department announced the new improved tailgating initiative on Monday, with the school opening the parking lots hours earlier depending on the kickoff time. The parking lots will open at 7 a.m. for noon games and 3:30 / 4 p.m. games and 11 a.m. for night games. Previously, the parking lots wouldn’t open until 9 a.m. for 3:30 / 4 p.m. games and 1 p.m. for night games.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO