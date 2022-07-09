ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

In era of transparency, a new Arizona law limits filming of police

By TERRY TANG Associated Press
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3resLZ_0gaC52hC00
Phoenix police officers stand in front of police headquarters on May 30, 2020, waiting for protesters marching after the death of George Floyd. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

PHOENIX — Arizona’s governor has signed a law that restricts how the public can video police at a time when there’s growing pressure across the U.S. for greater law enforcement transparency.

Civil rights and media groups opposed the measure that Republican Gov. Doug Ducey signed Thursday. The law makes it illegal in Arizona to knowingly video police officers 8 feet or closer without an officer’s permission.

Someone on private property with the owner’s consent can also be ordered to stop recording if a police officer finds they are interfering or the area is not safe. The offense is a misdemeanor that would likely incur a fine without jail time.

There needs to be a law that protects officers from people who “either have very poor judgment or sinister motives,” said Republican state Rep. John Kavanagh, the bill’s sponsor.

“I’m pleased that a very reasonable law that promotes the safety of police officers and those involved in police stops and bystanders has been signed into law,” Kavanagh said Friday. “It promotes everybody’s safety yet still allows people to reasonably videotape police activity as is their right.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SUtL1_0gaC52hC00

The move comes nearly a year after the U.S. Department of Justice launched a widespread probe of allegations that Phoenix police abused and used excessive force against homeless people. It’s similar to other investigations opened in recent months in Minneapolis and Louisville, Ky.

The Phoenix Police Department, serving the nation’s fifth-largest city, has been criticized in recent years for its use of force, which disproportionately affects Black and Native American residents.

The law has left opponents like K.M. Bell, staff attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona, incredulous.

Federal appellate courts already have ruled that recording police is “a clearly established right,” according to Bell.

The law won’t work in real-life scenarios.

“We’re talking about people being in public and a place they have a right to be. We’re not talking about, like somebody breaking into the [National Security Agency],” Bell said.

Kavanagh, who was a police officer for 20 years, amended the legislation so it applies to certain types of police actions, including questioning of suspects and encounters involving mental or behavioral health issues.

The law also makes exceptions for people who are the direct subject of police interaction. They can film as long as they are not being arrested or searched. Someone who is in a car stopped by police or is being questioned can also record the encounter.

“Those exceptions were based upon input from all sorts of people, including the ACLU,” he said.

Rumblings two years ago about antipolice groups who would purportedly deliberately approach officers while filming inspired draft legislation. There was a risk of an officer being injured or a suspect escaping or ditching evidence, Kavanagh said.

The Rev. Jarrett Maupin, a Phoenix activist, has represented victims of excessive force by police. Some of the cases received more publicity because video captured by bystanders was posted online.

In one case, police pointed their guns at a Black couple in front of their children in May 2019 after their young daughter took a doll from a store without their knowledge. They received a $475,000 settlement from the city.

Maupin believes the law is a tactic to help police avoid responsibility.

“Proximity is not a luxury in terms of documenting the actions of officers who engage in acts of brutality,” Maupin said. Sometimes the victims and the bystanders have no choice but to be within the proximity that the bill now prohibits.”

Bell said it’s unlikely that other states might follow suit to limit police recording directly given questions about constitutionality.

The new law doesn’t make exceptions for the press.

Media groups including the Associated Press said the measure raises serious constitutional issues. They signed onto a letter from the National Press Photographers Association, or NPPA, in opposition to the bill.

Setting one-size-fits-all conditions like “arbitrary distances” of 8 feet for filming police just doesn’t work, said Mickey Osterreicher, general counsel for the NPPA. It’s also unclear if someone is breaking the law if an officer approaches them within a few feet.

“What happens when you’re in situations like we saw during all of the protests for the past couple of years, where you have multiple people with cameras? We’re not just talking about journalists,” Osterreicher said. “And you’ve got multiple police officers. Is everybody going to be running around with a ruler?”

Cellphone cameras have transformed policing with one of the biggest examples being the 2020 killing of George Floyd, but Kavanagh said a law like Arizona’s wouldn’t have made an impact since the video that came to light in that case was taken from a greater distance away.

Osterreicher argued a police officer could invoke the law even when a person filming is far enough away.

But that didn’t happen in the Floyd case.

“Fortunately, those officers out of all the wrong things that they did, the one thing they didn’t do was tell her to turn off the camera or try to interfere with her recording,” Osterreicher said.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 43

Randy Hahn
2d ago

I actually talked to Rep Kavanaugh several months ago about this bill because I didn't like the way the draft was written... Honestly, it makes sense... 3rd party persons can't record within 8 feet (it was originally 15 feet), which is much closer than people realize... AND it doesn't prohibit 1st person, other persons in a vehicle, or other persons in the same room of a structure (private property) from recording.. unless they've physically in the way

Reply(5)
5
Miguel
2d ago

An 8-foot buffer is very reasonable. If the law forbade recording altogether it would be unreasonable.

Reply(6)
17
eve jeff
2d ago

Smart so they can continue committing crimes ….If they had nothing to hide then why do they need the privacy ……We pay their salary with our tax dollars we should have something to say about their transparency or lack of ……..we want body cameras and public can use their phones

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KOMO News

Judge admonished for implying man would be raped in prison

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Commission on Judicial Conduct has admonished a King County District Court judge for implying in court that a defendant would be raped in prison if he didn't change his behavior. The Seattle Times reports Judge Virginia Amato, who was elected in November 2018,...
fox10phoenix.com

'Sextortion': the crime authorities are warning of that involves blackmail and coercion

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Scottsdale Police Department is warning of "sextortion" blackmail and coercion, saying it is a criminal offense and someone can get in trouble for it. "Sextortion involves blackmail or coercion with the purpose of extorting sexually explicit images, messages, money or sexual favors from another person online. In order to blackmail effectively, the perpetrator uses personal information or compromising images that the victim has previously sent to them or that they have found themselves, through hacking or the victim previously sharing content online," the department said in a social media post.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Doug Ducey
KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for helping hide body

PHOENIX – An Arizona man was sentenced Wednesday to 7½ years in federal prison for helping hide the body of a homicide victim five years ago, authorities said. Jordan Gene Hoover, 35, of Sacaton, also faces three years of supervised release after he gets out of prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release Thursday.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

California bans state-funded travel to Arizona over 'discriminatory' legislation

California is restricting state-funded travel to Arizona after Gov. Doug Ducey signed what he called “common sense” legislation. But in a news release California Attorney General Rob Bonta called it discriminatory, “Make no mistake: There is a coordinated, ongoing attack on transgender rights happening right now all across the country. Blanket legislation targeting transgender children is a ‘solution’ in search of a problem. It is detached from reality and directly undermines the well-being of our LGBTQ+ community.”
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Unidentified upside down body found in Phoenix lake is believed to be a man

PHOENIX - A body was recovered from a small lake in Phoenix near I-17 and Cactus Road on the afternoon of Monday, July 11, authorities say. "Officers responded to a body upside down in a lake near Biltmore Drive and Laurel Lane. When officers arrived they located a deceased person in the water," Phoenix Police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Guns#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republican
NBC News

Massachusetts high court rejects GOP effort to block voting rights reforms

Massachusetts voters will be allowed to use the state’s expanded early and mail-in voting rules in the state’s September primary, the state’s highest court ruled Monday. An order by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court effectively blocked an effort by Republicans in the state who had sought to stop the new voting rules — the main feature of a law enacted last month called the VOTES Act — from going into effect.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
americasvoice.org

Governor Abbott Embraces White Nationalist “Invasion” Lie, Putting Texans At Risk

Washington, DC – Three years ago, after a white supremacist gunman killed 23 people in El Paso, Texas Governor Greg Abbott acknowledged that “mistakes were made” in a fundraising letter he had sent the day prior to the killings. The letter stated, “If we’re going to DEFEND Texas, we’ll need to take matters into our own hands.” The gunman, using the same rhetoric as Gov. Abbott, drove across the state and killed people he regarded as Mexican “invaders.” The killer didn’t distinguish between immigrants and citizens. He killed brown people. In acknowledging his contribution to creating a hostile climate for Mexican-Americans in Texas, Gov. Abbott pledged to do better and be more responsible, noting: “I emphasize the importance of making sure that rhetoric will not be used in any dangerous way.”
TEXAS STATE
KTAR.com

3 arrested after 86 undocumented immigrants found in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Three people were arrested last week for allegedly conspiring to smuggle nearly 90 undocumented immigrants into Phoenix for profit, authorities said. The men, Salvador Lopez-Vargas, 36, Jesus Villela-Duran, 28, and Eleazar Soto-Diaz, 34, all of Mexico, were booked with conspiracy to transport and harbor illegal aliens after 79 people were found in two residences — a home and an apartment — and seven others were in a nearby vehicle, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
AZFamily

Phoenix charter school principal arrested for second DUI since 2016

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix charter school principal was arrested after investigators say she was caught drinking and driving on Thursday. Jennifer Cavalcant, principal of Freedom Academy Charter, was booked on one count of misdemeanor DUI. Police say Cavalcant also had a prior DUI in 2016. Just before 4:30...
PHOENIX, AZ
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
355K+
Followers
65K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy