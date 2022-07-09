ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Summer of Hope’ Wins 2022 Karlovy Vary Film Festival

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
The Karlovy Vary Film Festival
Summer of Hope, director Sadaf Foroughi’s Iranian-set sports drama, has won this year’s Crystal Globe as the best film of the 2022 Karlovy Vary Film Festival.

The film is Foroughi’s second feature after the 2017 debut with Ava and portrays a marquee competition hatching a conspiracy of collusion between two young swimmers, family members, and their communities. Karlovy Vary’s special jury prize went to Spanish director Jonas Trueba’s You Have to Come and See It, which competed in competition.

The Czech Republic festival’s audience award went to PSH Neverending Storey, a local entry directed by Štěpán Fok Vodrážka. And the best director award went to Beata Parkanova for the film Word.

On the acting front, the best actress trophy was shared by Taki Mumladze and Mariam Khundaze for their performances in the film A Room Of My Own. And the best actor award was picked up for Martin Finger for his star-turn in Word.

Karlovy Vary’s Proxima competition also awarded its own Grand Prix trophy to Zkouska Umeni’s Art Talent Show, while the Special Jury Prize in that sidebar went to Eduardo Casanova’s La Pieta.

The awards for the 2022 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival were handed out in a ceremony Saturday night.

