ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

‘Babies have hatched!’: Turtles emerging from Lowcountry nests. Why some are out early

By Karl Puckett
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DQswv_0gaC3or700

Sea turtle hatching season is officially underway in South Carolina with hatchlings beginning to emerge — some of them early — from nearly 6,000 nests on the state’s beaches.

A state biologist said the number of nests found so far, while not matching a record set three years ago, is still “huge” and a good sign.

“The babies have hatched!” Friends of Hunting Island Sea Turtle Conservation Project said Thursday on Facebook when it announced its first hatchlings from a nest laid May 10. “The babies have hatched!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dffny_0gaC3or700
This photo shows where hatchlings crawled from the nest to the ocean at Hunting Island. Friends of Hunting Island Sea Turtle Conservation Project

Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island posted on Facebook Saturday that its first nest had hatched and emerged. “We are sooo excited,” the organization said.

Prichards Island also had its first hatchlings emerge Thursday, said Abby Morris, who works on turtle conservation there.

The state’s first nest was documented on Lighthouse Island. Hatchlings emerged from that nest July 3, followed by others up and down the coast.

In Beaufort County, more than 300 nests have been documented so far on Hilton Head, and more than 120 on Hunting Island.

Those local nests are among the 5,600 nests that have been counted so far statewide.

That’s more than the total sea turtle nest count of last season but fewer than the 8,796 nests recorded by the end of the 2019 nesting season — a record, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

“These are still huge numbers,” Michelle Pate, a S.C. DNR wildlife biologist, said in a news release, “which is overall very encouraging for this protected species.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q5mM7_0gaC3or700
Hilton Head Islands first sea turtle hatchlings emerged from this nest. Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island

Cyclical fluctuations are not unusual, the S.C. DNR said. Sea turtles do not nest every season, the agency notes, and laying eggs, which requires a great deal of energy, can also be affected by the quality and availability of food during the winter.

Beginning in May of each year, up to four of the world’s seven sea turtle species come ashore to lay eggs on South Carolina beaches. After about two months of incubation, young turtles emerge from ping pong ball-sized eggs and quickly make their way toward the ocean.

“The emergence of hatchlings from nests reported so far is well under the average 60-day incubation period,” Pate said. “This shortened incubation period typically happens with nests laid early in the season.”

Hot temperatures can also affect the duration of the incubation period, Pate said, leading to the early emergence of hatchlings.

When dozens of baby turtles finally emerge simultaneously from a nest, it’s called a “boil” because it looks like the sand is boiling. Once free, they flop and flail, using their tiny flippers to propel them. Then, attracted to the blue and green wavelengths of light naturally reflected off the ocean, they make a beeline and disappear into the unknown.

Female sea turtles will continue nesting on South Carolina beaches for about two more months, the S.C. DNR said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01uwKN_0gaC3or700
The telltale tracks of hatchling sea turtles litter the sand at Lighthouse Island in front of the state’s first nest of 2022 on July 3. Abigail "AK" King

S.C. DNR is asking beach residents and visitors to give the animals the best chance of success by keeping beaches dark because lights can scare off females and disorient hatchlings. Also, the S.C. DNR says pick up litter, remove personal belongings and fill in holes at the end of the day.

And do not pick up, touch or interfere with hatchlings heading to the ocean, which is illegal. Violations can lead to fines of up to $25,000 and a year and jail.

Report all sick/injured/hooked/dead sea turtles and any nest or animal disturbances to the S.C. DNR at 1-800-922-5431.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

The top 5 dog friendly beaches in South Carolina. Take a look

It’s the middle of summer and that means it’s about time for a beach trip. But what about your four-legged friend? You can’t just leave your pup behind when you know he or she would love a day by the ocean just as much as you. South...
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaufort County, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
Pets & Animals
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
Lifestyle
Beaufort County, SC
Pets & Animals
State
South Carolina State
Beaufort County, SC
Lifestyle
NBC Miami

Where Have Shark Attacks Happened the Most in South Florida?

They say the chances of getting attacked by a shark are few and far between—and with the odds being 1 in 3,748,067, this saying certainly proves to be true. For Florida residents, however, this number is a little bit smaller as the state holds the record for the highest amount of shark attacks in history.
FLORIDA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Pick Me! SC Free adoption event this week

OKATIE, S.C. (WSAV) — If you are looking to add a four-legged family member to your home, now may be the time especially if you live in the Lowcountry. The Palmetto Animal League (PAL) is taking part in a statewide adoption event with the goal to get more shelter pets adopted. Next week all fees […]
OKATIE, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman hit by beach umbrella sues Isle of Palms resort

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) — A woman has sued a South Carolina resort saying she was hit in the face by a beach umbrella and needed “extensive” surgery. According to documents filed in Charleston County, Berenice Kelly was sitting in a beach chair near the Wild Dunes Resort on Isle of Palms in June 2021 when she was hit in the face by a beach umbrella. The documents said Kelly’s face and nose were “shattered and required extensive repair sugary.”
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nesting#Turtles#Nests#Green Sea Turtle
WCBD Count on 2

Sea turtle hatching season underway on South Carolina beaches

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Sea turtles have begun hatching across South Carolina beaches and officials are releasing some tips to help protect the species. According to SCDNR, hatchlings emerged from the first nest laid on Lighthouse Island at Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge on July 3. Cape Romain is one of the densest sea turtle nesting locations along the East Coast.
ANIMALS
wrnjradio.com

Whale found dead in New Jersey inlet

NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ (Cape May County)- Troopers from the Marine Services Bureau North Wildwood Station responded to the report of a deceased whale in the Hereford Inlet in North Wildwood Sunday morning. When troopers arrived, they located the whale under the dock of an abandoned residence in the area of...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
momcollective.com

Charleston Moms EATS: Page’s Okra Grill

Welcome to Charleston Moms EATS! Here we highlight the goodness that is local food in the Lowcountry. It might be a particular dish, a unique drink, or a restaurant that needs to be on your must-try list. Page’s Okra Grill. Main Restaurant Location: 302 Coleman Blvd, Mt. Pleasant. Nexton...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
wtoc.com

May River Shrimp Festival back, happening this week

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Well its going to be a festive week in Bluffton because the 2022 May River Shrimp Festival is back!. You and the family will get the chance to take part. Event promoter Mark Weisner with Barefoot Sports in Bluffton joined WTOC on Morning Break to talk...
BLUFFTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Meet Hank, SCDNR's newest K-9 puppy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Recourses has a new K-9 puppy in town. Hank will be trained to help law enforcement officers track violators, detect hidden wildlife and concealed guns, record evidence, and support search-and-rescue missions. The SCDNR's K-9 team helps reduce search time...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
2K+
Followers
104
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy