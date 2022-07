After the seismic ruling of the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe v Wade, and strike down 50 years of constitutional abortion protections, the justices are set to imminently decide in another massively consequential, if lesser-known, case. It is likely that the court will deliver an announcement this week in the case known as West Virginia v Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).The issue at hand is whether the federal government has the authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from existing coal-fired power plants under the 1970 Clean Air Act, but could also impact its ability to tackle the climate crisis...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO