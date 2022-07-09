ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man in Alabama jail being charged with missing Cherokee County man’s murder

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
CANTON, Ga. — A man in jail in Alabama is now being charged with the murder of a missing Cherokee County man.

Canton police say 42-year-old William Watkins was reported missing in June after last being seen near the YMCA. Investigators found his dead body in the woods near Waleska Street and Reformation Pkwy. just three days later.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said an autopsy showed that Watkins’ death was a homicide, but did not release further details on how he died.

Police say 20-year-old Jacob Huckabay is responsible for Watkins’ death.

Huckabay is currently being held in the Calhoun County Jail in Alabama.

Once Huckabay is extradited back to Cherokee County, he will be charged with murder with malice.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Comments / 2

Lee Callahan
2d ago

I'm sorry sure enough to hear that William Watkins is dead and I'm going to sure miss that ole Boy. I'm sorry for his Mom and brothers and I'll be in thought and prayers for them 💗. I just can't believe that he's gone and by someone killing him for What? in the Holy Name of Lord Jesus Christ and May God bless y'all 🙏💯❤️ Amen!

